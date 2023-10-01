Man Utd transfer ‘lies’ clarified amid claims Ten Hag wants to ‘replace’ Red Devils star with £60m man

Andre Onana has been heavily crticised for his performances this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are not looking to replace summer signing Andre Onana with Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak.

Onana joined Man Utd from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £47m.

The goalkeeper has made a couple of mistakes in the early stages of this season and this fuelled reports linking the Premier League giants with Oblak and Porto star Diogo Costa.

It was claimed last month that Erik ten Hag was ready to ‘replace’ Onana as a £60m offer was being plotted for Costa.

It is hardly a surprise that transfer expert Romano has now refuted this story. He is of the understanding that Man Utd “trust” Onana and it “would make no sense” for them to target Oblak.

“I wanted to start by clarifying some lies and fake news circulating around the goalkeeper situation at Manchester United. It’s obviously not been the easiest start for Andre Onana at Old Trafford, but we know it can sometimes take time for a player at a new club, in a new country, so it’s important to give him some time,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There have also been some rumours about Man United and Jan Oblak, with speculation that the Atletico Madrid ‘keeper could be a target for the Red Devils, but I can confirm that this is completely fake.

“There is nothing at all between United and Oblak, they invested big money in Onana and they trust him. The United ‘keeper for the present and future will be Onana, and with Oblak there are no conversations at all, on the player side or club side.

“It would make no sense for United to be pursuing this deal at this stage.”

READ MORE: Man City… lose? And Man United far less surprisingly do likewise – it’s F365’s 3pm Blackout

Man Utd have been linked with Benfica defender Antonio Silva and this will largely be down to the club’s ongoing injury woes.

Romano confirms United “have sent their scouts to follow him” but Benfica “don’t want to sell”.

“We’re seeing Antonio Silva linked with Manchester United, but the key point here is that Benfica don’t want to sell the player,” Romano added.

“They were very clear last summer, we will see next summer what happens. Man United have sent their scouts to follow him multiple times and I’m told they will keep tracking him, but there are also more clubs keen on signing him.

There was also no truth to links between Man United and Dusan Vlahovic during the summer. Their top target was always Rasmus Hojlund when they understood that Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen were too expensive. Hojlund was their priority, and Vlahovic was not a target.”

READ MORE: Spurs vs Liverpool controversy shows VAR has ‘got to go’; redefining Ange-ball, Man Utd are ‘utter cr*p’

