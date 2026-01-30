According to reports, one Manchester United transfer is ‘likely to happen’ in the ‘final days’ of this window, while there is an update on Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd are yet to make a signing in this month’s transfer window and it now looks increasingly likely that they will save their money for the summer.

United’s recruitment team will be focused on overhauling their midfield after spending around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens in the summer.

Each of these signings have improved Michael Carrick‘s side, while they have already sold well in recent months to offload most of their deadwood on their terms.

Significant fees via permanent transfers or loans with a buy option and/or obligation clause were secured with the exits of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, while Jadon Sancho is set to become a free agent in the summer following his stint at Aston Villa.

Tyrell Malacia is the only member of Man Utd’s so-called bomb squad to remain on the market after being put on the market in the summer, but he could leave this month.

The Dutchman has only made four Premier League appearances since the start of last season as he has been impacted by injuries.

Now, Dutch outlet Voetbal International claims a move for Malacia is ‘likely to happen in the final days of the window’ as he has ‘interest’ from Italy and Turkey.

Regarding signings, Man Utd are likely to target at least two new midfielders in the summer as Bruno Fernandes and/or Manuel Ugarte could follow Casemiro in leaving.

It has been widely reported that Brighton star Baleba is their preferred option to replace Casemiro after Man Utd were priced out of a move in the summer.

Man Utd did not have the necessary funds to make the £100m signing after spending £230m on their other targets, but they will likely prioritise Baleba in the summer if they continue to favour him over Elliot Anderson and/or Adam Wharton.

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Man Utd have a ‘set timeline to smash their transfer record’ with a £100m deal for Baleba, with it noted that they ‘can and intend to set a new club record by completing a £100m signing in the summer’.

The report explains: ‘Sources close to the situation indicate that any potential transfer will not materialise until the summer. A move before the current January window closes is not feasible, as Brighton remain determined to retain their talented prospect for the remainder of the season.

‘Baleba was said to be keen on the switch to Man Utd [in the summer], even agreeing personal terms with the club, and that enthusiasm persists. Insiders reveal he is still very much open to taking the step up to one of England’s biggest clubs, with the chance to join international teammate Bryan Mbeumo adding appeal.’