Man Utd transfer list £155m trio as they line up ‘audacious’ bid for Premier League striker

Man Utd have put Antony, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen up for sale as they target a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for big changes over the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers.

Man Utd have had a poor season on the pitch with Erik ten Hag’s side currently eighth in the Premier League after crashing out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Ten Hag does have a chance to rescue some success from the campaign when they face arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final later this month – but the Dutchman’s future is on a knife edge.

There was a report earlier this month which insisted that Man Utd were willing to listen to offers for any player in the squad except Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

And now talkSPORT claims that Casemiro, Eriksen and Antony are now ‘available for transfer’ this summer as the Red Devils look to raise money for new signings.

The report adds that Man Utd ‘are considering taking Roy Keane’s advice by launching an audacious swoop for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins’.

It is understood that the England international ‘fits the profile of the proven centre-forward Man United’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring in to support and help develop Rasmus Hojlund.’

Roy Keane: He could play for one of the top teams, couldn’t he?

An impressed Keane said earlier this year that Watkins could play for one of the “bigger clubs” in England: “He could play for one of the top teams, couldn’t he?

“Villa are a top team but you’re talking about bigger clubs in Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City.

“That’s a compliment to him, not that he has to leave Villa. But he’s capable of doing it.

“The kid is so sharp, he has a great shape to him, His movement is as good as any striker in the Premier League. He’s having an amazing season.”

MORE ON THE MAN UTD MESS FROM F365

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are reportedly the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has brought an update.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bruno Fernandes is on Saudi Arabia’s radar, although dealmakers don’t hold much optimism anything is possible this summer. And there is other interest in him from both Bayern and Inter.

“Manchester United still view Fernandes as really important, which is unsurprising given he’s their captain. But it’s a patient Saudi recruitment strategy, and from Saudi’s perspective it’s Al-Nassr who are the club to watch.

“In the long-term, Saudi are making finding another marquee Portuguese star a priority, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo soon entering into the final year of his contract.

“Portugal has unsurprisingly proven one of the biggest TV markets for the Saudi Pro League since Ronaldo made the switch. International TV rights renewals take place in 2025, and league executives are keen to maintain the strong Portuguese audience during a cycle when Ronaldo will leave.

“It’s not a given that is in 2025, since Ronaldo could yet extend for a year, but he certainly won’t be playing for the next full rights cycle. Then Fernandes links aren’t new. Saudi are across many top players and waiting for the right time to make a concrete approach.

“Right now, there is more confidence that Fernandes’ Manchester United teammates Casemiro and Raphael Varane could move to Saudi this summer.

“Casemiro has been discussed by Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. Although he’s healthily contracted until 2026, it was made clear to John Murtough in January that any fee for the Brazilian would be nowhere near the £70m package United paid to Real Madrid. I understand dealmakers are looking more around the £25-30m mark, potentially with some bonuses on top.”