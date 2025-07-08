Rasmus Hojlund is replaced by Joshua Zirkzee as Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo look on during the Europa League final

Manchester United have transfer listed three Erik ten Hag signings, including Rasmus Hojlund, who is reportedly available for around £34.5million.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta for an initial £64million in 2023, but he’s come nowhere near justifying the transfer fee.

He didn’t score in the Premier League until his 15th appearance, finally netting against Aston Villa on Boxing Day before going on a brief run of seven goals and two assists in seven top-flight matches.

Hojlund was poor overall last season, scoring just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances as United finished a dismal 15th.

That form has led co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to consider selling the 22-year-old this summer, with interest from Italy — where he scored 10 goals in 34 games for Atalanta in 2022/23.

One of the clubs keen on Hojlund is Inter Milan, who are reportedly looking to bring in the Danish striker on loan. United, however, are said to prefer a permanent deal if he is to leave.

According to Interlive.it, Hojlund is already on the transfer list at Old Trafford, even though he ‘wants to stay’.

Somewhat oddly, the report states that Hojlund would prefer to stay at the club ‘unless the Red Devils decide to put him on the market’ — but claims they already have.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Man Utd: Possible Alejandro Garnacho exit route closed as deal agreed for PSV star

👉 Rashford ‘sets condition for joining Barcelona’ as Man Utd are ‘offered’ three strikers

👉 Mbeumo ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ at slow Man Utd as two deals embolden Brentford

Also available for transfer this summer are Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana — both, like Hojlund, signed by former manager Ten Hag, who was sacked last October.

As current boss Ruben Amorim looks to rebuild the squad, the report suggests Hojlund is one of the players he could ‘do away with to make money and put into practice yet another revolution’.

Inter’s preference is a loan deal, potentially with a conditional obligation to buy, and the report adds that they haven’t ‘interrupted contact’ with the intermediary working on the deal.

According to what has been collected by Interlive.it, in fact, it has been a while since the Nerazzurri have interrupted contact with the intermediary who was following the operation. Inter were working on a loan deal with the right or conditional obligation to buy. In this sense, however, an opening from Manchester had not yet arrived. The INEOS company is aiming for a permanent sale, see the negotiation for Sancho with Juve, precisely because it wants to get rid of those who are not part of the plans immediately. For Hojlund he asks for something like 45/50 million euros (£38.8-43.1m). After all, he spent almost twice as much to snatch him from Atalanta in August 2023. Because Inter have abandoned (at least for now. If Thuram left…) the Hojlund track? Because, as is well known, he decided to keep Pio Esposito who at the Club World Cup – for the little he played – proved to be a footballer already up to the situation.

READ MORE: Spare Ruben Amorim the excuses before he ‘sh*ts the bed’