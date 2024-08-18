Man Utd plot Liverpool hijack as £34m star ‘open to Old Trafford move’ despite Reds ‘agreement’

Manchester United are reportedly plotting the hijack of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s ‘agreed’ transfer to Liverpool with the goalkeeper said to be ‘open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Liverpool are looking to make Mamardashvili their first signing of the summer having been snubbed by midfield target Martin Zubimendi.

Mamardashvili has emerged as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and he shone for Georgia at Euro 2024.

A report on Saturday claimed Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with Valencia, while a Premier League rival have been ‘chosen’ as his loan club.

‘HITC reported earlier this week that Liverpool were pursuing Mamardashvili. The Merseyside giants see him as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. ‘The long-serving Brazilian is now 31 and has attracted Saudi Arabian interest recently. ‘And sources have now confirmed that Mamardashvili has an agreement in principle ahead of a move that will see him officially join Liverpool in the summer of 2025. ‘As Liverpool cannot sign a player and then loan him to a Premier League rival in the same summer, Mamardashvili will remain contracted to Valencia until next year. The current plan, however, is for the former Chelsea and Newcastle United target to join Bournemouth on loan for 2024/25. ‘A plan Liverpool will be happy with, given that they feel Mamardashvili will benefit from gaining experience of English football elsewhere before stepping into Alisson’s shoes. ‘Valencia will bank £34 million. Liverpool are due to pay £30 million, with that final £4 million a loan fee stumped up via Bournemouth.’

But United could throw a spanner ion the works as Mirror claim they too hold an interest in Mamardashvili and could make a move for the 23-year-old if they’re able to make some money through player sales.

‘Sources say the 6ft 6in keeper is also very much open to a move to Old Trafford’, the report claims, with United ‘long-time admirers’ of the goalkeeper.

Mamardashvili initially joined Valencia on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi in the summer of 2021 before the move was made permanent, and now has three years remaining on his contract with the La Liga side.

It’s claimed ‘there is a growing belief that Mamardashvili will become new Kop boss Arne Slot’s first signing’ and that ‘his arrival would mean Caoimhin Kelleher is surplus to requirements at Anfield’, but the Reds will be anxious to get the deal over the line with United lurking, particularly after what happened with Zubimendi’s proposed transfer.

The Red Devils chances of signing Mamardashvili (or maybe Frankie de Jong) could rest on Jadon Sancho, who missed the opening day win over Fulham through illness, and is very much up for sale, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and even Chelsea said to be keen on the England international.