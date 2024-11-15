‘Weird’ Man Utd transfer dismissed after claims £85m man could be swapped for exciting Brazilian

Claims that new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could use Antony in a swap deal to sign Flamengo youngster Lorran have been dismissed.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag after a terrible start to the new Premier League season with the Dutchman leading them to just three wins in their opening nine matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy put four more points on the board in the two Premier League matches since Ten Hag’s departure by beating Leicester City and drawing with Chelsea.

Man Utd moved quickly to bring in Ten Hag’s permanent successor in Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese coach arriving in Manchester on Monday after winning his final match as Sporting Lisbon manager 4-2 against Braga over the weekend.

And there are already plenty of rumours about which players could arrive in the next couple of transfer windows as the Red Devils look to give Amorim some support.

There are some doubts as to whether Amorim has the right players to suit his 3-4-3 formation, which he preferred to play at Sporting, while there are serious questions about the attackers at Man Utd.

Antony has been a huge disappointment since arriving from Ajax in a £85m deal in 2022 with the Brazilian only making two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

And that has led to rumours that Antony will leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window with rumours earlier this week suggesting that Man Utd could use him in a deal for Flamengo attacking midfielder Lorran.

However, journalist Jorge Nicola has dismissed the “weird” claims that Antony will be used to sign the 18-year-old anytime soon.

Nicola said on his YouTube channel: “Let’s change the subject and talk about a speculation that comes from England, and the account that Lorran, a Flamengo player, is of interest to Manchester United.

“From there, United could use Antony as a currency to hire the 18-year-old player. I confess that I found the story there weird, after all, Lorran is valued at €12m, and Anthony was bought for €100m.

“Anyway, I thought it was better to look for Junior Pedroso, who is Antony’s representative, to know if there was any search, any inquiry, if this story has any meaning. The answer was that Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United.

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there a new possibility opens up for Anthony to be better used. He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”