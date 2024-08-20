Euro giants ‘abandon pursuit’ of Man Utd star as Red Devils ‘decide against’ one signing

PSV Eindhoven have ended their pursuit of Man Utd left-back Tyrell Malacia over injury worries, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Red Devils brought Malacia to Old Trafford from PSV’s Dutch rivals Feyenoord in 2022 after the Netherlands international’s good performances the previous season.

However, the Dutchman has never got going at Man Utd, making just 22 Premier League appearances in his first season and missing the entire 2023/24 campaign with a severe knee injury which required surgery.

PSV have been interested in taking Malacia back to the Eredivisie this summer but reports in the Netherlands now insist that they have ‘decided to abandon’ their pursuit of the Man Utd left-back.

The report from Soccer News explained PSV’s decision to look elsewhere:

‘The left back of Manchester United seemed like he could be an option, if it hadn’t become clear quite quickly that the former Feyenoord player still needs some time to get fit. That’s why they decided in Eindhoven to drop this option, not to be specific and to switch to other possible reinforcements.’

And The Athletic have insisted that Man Utd have now decided against looking to sign a new left-back with interest in Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu now dead.

The Athletic claim:

‘United are also said to have decided against pursuing a left-back, ruling out a move for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, despite reports in Turkey. Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot offer options in that position, and Erik ten Hag said Luke Shaw’s injury would not keep him out for too long.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville drops bold Liverpool prediction with Man Utd advantage to ensure Ten Hag’s side finish higher

👉 Man Utd handed fifth signing ‘sanction’ boost amid ‘new plan’ with Euro giants unfazed by delay

👉 F36Skive: 1990s Premier League shirt sponsors – no Sharp, Candy, JVC…

One area Man Utd seem strong in depth is midfield with Mason Mount once again an option this term after a inconsistent 2023/24 season, and Dimitar Berbatov is tipping the England international for a big campaign.

Berbatov said: “First season was disappointing for him and something to forget. But he can learn from that and what he can learn is to get better. If you give him the opportunity he has to go out and give the best he can. He didn’t manage to do that last season unfortunately.”

“But the talent and the quality is there. Everybody saw what he did at Chelsea, but he didn’t produce it at Manchester United.”

“Bruno Fernandes is a similar type of player, but it is a long season and there are a lot of games to be played, and they need competition. He can make a difference with the passes and his runs.

“My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn’t want to take responsibility. It is his second season now and he needs to have a good season.”

“This is the moment to make or break, so he has to go out there and be brave. Take some chances and risks. He has the quality, so don’t be afraid, Mason.”