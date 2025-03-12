Man Utd transfer for Mateta ruled out as one ‘high-profile’ deal takes priority

Harry Kane is more likely to move to Old Trafford than Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Man Utd are unlikely to make a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer as they look at a “more high-profile” transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table and have ten games remaining.

Performances and results have been worse under Amorim than they were under his predecessor Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for a lot of criticism this season.

Zirkzee and Hojlund have only scored five goals in the Premier League between them this season, while the latter is on a run of 20 games without scoring in all competitions.

Crystal Palace striker Mateta, who has been in brilliant form this season, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window.

The physical presence that Mateta would bring, plus his 15 goals and three assists in all competitions, make him a desirable target after taking his game to the next level this season.

But former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected at Old Trafford – has revealed that a deal for Mateta is unlikely with the Red Devils concentrating on deals for either Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane or Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’d be surprised if Man United went for Mateta. If I’m honest, I never expected him to reach the level he is at now, so I have to bow down and say well done to him and well done to Crystal Palace.

“I think he’s a gem for Crystal Palace, and that’s what he should continue to be. I’m not so sure that he’s the one Man United will be looking to sign, although with the options they’ve got at the moment, he’d certainly be an improvement.

“The names United have been looking at are more high-profile. They’ve been looking at the likes of Harry Kane and Viktor Gyokeres.

“So I think the interest in Mateta, if there is any, will just be as a result of the club doing due diligence on the options which might be available this summer.

“It’s not a move I would expect to see happen.”

