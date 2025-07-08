Mbeumo ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ at slow Man Utd as two deals embolden Brentford

Man Utd transfer target Bryan Mbeumo is ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ at the lack of progress between the Red Devils and Brentford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to boost Ruben Amorim’s attacking quality with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha signing from Wolves in a £62.5m deal this summer.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo quickly emerged as their next transfer target but negotiations have now been going on for weeks between Man Utd and the Bees over a fee.

Despite a slow down in talks, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that a deal is still ‘on’ with negotiations to continue this week.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United’s absolute focus remains on Bryan Mbeumo deal with talks set to continue this week.

“No agreement with Brentford last week but #MUFC keep working on it and Bryan also keeps giving priority to United move. Deal on.”

Despite the positive update from Romano, The Standard claim that Mbeumo is ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ at the lack of progress on a deal as Man Utd ‘weigh up a third bid’.

It has been clear for a while now that the Cameroon international has made Man Utd his preference in the transfer market this summer with the Red Devils seeing two bids knocked back.

And now the Brentford forward is ‘frustrated with the slow progress of the deal’ with the Bees ‘holding firm over their asking price and are open to other offers for Mbeumo as United deliberate a third bid’.

Brentford want more than £63m for Mbeumo and the report adds that they ‘have been encouraged by the fees touted for Noni Madueke and Anthony Elanga in recent weeks, believing their valuation is not only fair but perhaps even lower than market value’.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles recently claimed that it was “not impossible” for Mbeumo to still be a Bees player next season.

Giles told BBC Sport at the end of June: “There’s not so much (progress with Mbeumo). He had a fantastic season, we expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him.

“He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career, of course he does – he is well within his rights to do that. We are in constant dialogue with him and representatives about that. As it stands at the minute we don’t have an agreement in place for him to leave.

“It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay. It has to be the right deal for Brentford, any club will tell you that. If it’s not right deal why would we do it?

“He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There’s no harm in keeping your best players.”