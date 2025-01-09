Man Utd transfer medical booked kerching as Rashford eyes ‘reunion’

Man Utd ‘seal first Ruben Amorim deal’ would be compelling if it were true, while we’re supposed to believe Marcus Rashford craves some Dele Alli love…

Man Utd transfer medical booked kerching

Not a great deal has happened so far in the January transfer window and Manchester United have sod all money, but obviously that cannot be allowed to temper the excitement/clicks:

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd to seal first Ruben Amorim deal today as £21m medical booked

That’s the Express LIVE transfer blog there, wanting you all to believe that a) Man Utd are about to make a signing and b) the medical is booked.

There are few more powerful words in the transfer news dictionary than ‘medical booked’ so this is massive.

Obviously we are all old and cynical enough by now to know that the ‘first Ruben Amorim deal’ to be sealed is not a Ruben Amorim deal at all but the culmination of season-long talks with Amad Diallo about a new contract.

As for the £21m medical (private healthcare is really f***ing expensive), it eventually transpires that it’s actually a £20m medical. At Ipswich. for Jaden Philogene.

LIVE!

Blankety-blank

‘Ruben Amorim promotes four Man Utd wonderkids to first-team ahead of Arsenal clash’ – Mirror.

Silly boys have missed out the word ‘training’; they even had the hyphen.

Reunion…together again

There’s obvious interest in where Marcus Rashford goes next after Manchester United, with AC Milan the clear favourites followed by Borussia Dortmund.

Or, if you’re the Express:

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford ‘offered reunion with Dele Alli’ at newly-promoted side

So many things irking Mediawatch here, including but not limited to a) the quote marks quoting nobody, b) the idea that he would seek a ‘reunion’ with a player he played three England games alongside, seven or eight years ago and c) that hyphen.

The story – which originates from Gianluca Di Marzio, who has had an awful lot of Como stories of late – is that Como are interested in Rashford. The biggest story would be if Como weren’t interested; they are in a relegation battle and scoring barely a goal a game.

Fabrizio Romano has since dismissed the story as a non-starter from Rashford’s end – it would be the equivalent of him joining Wolves – and yet here we are, somehow pretending that Rashford is somehow massively motivated to train alongside Dele Alli.

Or, as seen on MailOnline:

‘Serie A club ’emerge as SHOCK contender to sign Marcus Rashford thanks to links with ex-Man United star’ – as European clubs weigh up move for wantaway Red Devils forward’

‘Emerge as SHOCK contender to sign Marcus Rashford thanks to links with ex-Man United star’ is one hell of a bombastic way to interpret the idea that Como ‘would also leverage the presence of Raphael Varane (now the club’s ambassador) with whom he played in England’.

Can you become a ‘contender’ just by telling a friendly journalist that you are? It really does seem so. And which football could possibly resist the lure of Raphael Varane AND Dele Alli?

‘I find this particular trend to be sickening’

With the caveat that nobody else clearly gives a flying f*** about the things that bother Mediawatch, we have to return to Wednesday’s theme of the first-person headline masquerading as a quotes piece or interview, leaping on the bandwagon of the Google Discover ‘curiosity gap’ for such headlines as ‘I had a meal in this five-start restaurant and pooed my whole self out of my body’.

On Monday it was this…

‘Man Utd signed Rasmus Hojlund instead of me – now I could finally join them’

As we noted: ‘There is no tricksy attempt to make this technically correct as with so much other Reach headline housery. It’s presented as a straightforward direct first-person quote from Randal Kolo Muani, and it isn’t. Mediawatch doesn’t think it’s being oversensitive in suggesting this isn’t really okay, and nor is freedom to just make up quotes and put them in headlines a road down which anyone should want to tread.’

But clearly the Mirror are getting some joy from this particular tactic, and when the Mirror get joy from any particular tactic, you can expect it to be repeated 427 times.

So here we are again…

‘I rejected Man Utd transfer – I could still end up calling Marcus Rashford my teammate’

Christian Pulisic there, being bizarrely quoted in a headline despite literally never going on record as saying he rejected United. Instead we are treated to 2019 quotes from ‘Robin Walker – who has remained close to Pulisic since he coached him in his youth at Brackley Town’, which is really quite some billing.

Interestingly, the story appeared two hours later on the Manchester Evening News:

‘I turned down Man United transfer – Marcus Rashford could still end up my team-mate’

And for that little headline twiddle, ‘Jake Bayliss Sport Writer – U35s’ (quite possibly the most depressing job title in media history) claims a byline.