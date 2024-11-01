Arsenal legend Paul Merson has reacted to reports linking Premier League giants Manchester United with Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres.

On Friday afternoon, Ruben Amorim was named Man Utd’s head coach. He has replaced former boss Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the start of this week.

Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer and he’s regarded as one of the best young head coaches in the world. The 39-year-old has helped Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga twice after they went 18 years without winning the top league in Portugal.

His arrival at Man Utd has fuelled speculation linking the Premier League outfit with Gyokeres, who is the top scorer in Europe this year.

Gyokeres has 16 goals in 15 appearances for Sporting Lisbon this season across all competitions and he’s reportedly given a positive ‘response’ to ‘interest’ from Man Utd.

Merson has commented on the speculation surrounding Man Utd and Gyokeres. He has explained why this report is doing his “head in”.

“Now they’re talking of bringing Viktor Gyokeres in. This is what does my head in, honestly,” Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“He was playing for Coventry a while ago and no one wanted him. Now he goes to a lesser league, does well and suddenly you have to pay £40-50 million extra for him!

“Imagine if he was still at Coventry and United wanted him? Everybody will be losing their minds.”

A report from Football Insider has information on Man Utd’s ‘first Amorim signing plan’. It is claimed that the head coach may be ‘made to wait’.

‘There is a lack of funds available for the new boss in January, and he may have to wait until the summer to make any major changes. Sources say United were made to fork out substantial fees to part ways with Erik ten Hag and bring in Amorim, which has impacted their ability to spend. ‘Several Sporting CP stars have been linked with moves to follow the Portuguese manager to Old Trafford, as they consider their options ahead of the transfer window.’

‘The likes of Viktor Gyoekeres have been mentioned, but there is a feeling that any deal for a major star would have to come at the end of the season. ‘As a result, the manager may be forced to work with the options already available to him unless the club can raise funds via sales in the winter.’

Amorim will not take charge of Man Utd until November 11, so interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead the team on Sunday against Chelsea.

Merson has backed Chelsea to win 3-1 at Old Trafford as Man Utd are “lazy” and not a “proper team”.

“I think Chelsea will win this game. I only say that because they’ll play out from the back and the only way they can get beat is if teams get the ball from them high up the pitch by closing them down,” Merson added.

“I don’t think United will do that up front, they’re just lazy. So I have a feeling that Chelsea can play through them and win the game…

“United went and won 5-2 against Leicester in their cup game.

“I’m thinking if Ten Hag was still there, Chelsea would be huge favorites in this game. But with Ruud van Nistelrooy in charge now, there will be a change for sure.

“They still look at bit disjointed though, not what you expect from a proper team.

“The problem is that United don’t have enough time to work on these things and beat Chelsea this weekend.”