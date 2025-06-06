Monaco ‘seriously considering’ £25m Man Utd ‘offer’ for star ‘perfectly suited’ to Amorim style

Monaco are considering an ‘offer’ from Man Utd for their right-back Vanderson as Ruben Amorim looks to improve his squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible season in 2024/25 with Ruben Amorim’s side going down as the worst Man Utd side to play in the Premier League.

Man Utd accumulated 42 points from 38 matches in a 15th-placed finish with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils in 2024/25.

Looking ahead to the new season, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have decided to keep Amorim in place and are backing him in the summer transfer market.

Man Utd have already sealed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, while they have had a an offer worth £55m rejected by Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

Wing-backs are crucial to Amorim’s system at the club and Spanish website Fichajes insist that the Red Devils are ‘keen to bolster their defence with new blood’.

READ: Mailbox: Fernandes is a ‘whiny baby’ who ‘was never world class’ and should be part of Man Utd ‘exodus’

And Man Utd have ‘set their sights on Vanderson’ who plays for Monaco with his profile ‘perfectly suited to the style of play they want to establish starting next season, and initial contacts have already taken place’.

The ‘financial offer’ that the Red Devils are willing to make is €30m (£25m) and French side Monaco are ‘seriously considering’ the deal, ‘taking into account the current market situation and the interest from other clubs’.

Man Utd see the ‘player’s youth is seen as a key asset, with room for improvement and sufficient experience at club and international level’.

And the Ligue 1 club ‘are already considering a possible scenario without him and are evaluating alternatives to cover his eventual departure’, while Man Utd ‘are working to finalize a deal that is expected to be complex, but could be resolved in the coming weeks’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘close’ to finalising two signings as INEOS ‘accelerate’ £84m double deal

👉 Inter Milan submit ‘improved offer’ for Man Utd star with Barcelona move ‘at a complete standstill’

👉 Man Utd set ‘final price’ for Antony as Real Betis ‘will request’ Sancho loan deal instead

Former Liverpool and Leicester City striker Emile Heskey has been impressed by the players that Man Utd have been targeting so far this summer.

Heskey told Poker Scout: “Matheus Cunha had a fantastic season for Wolves, where the pressure was on at one point to stay up – he did well. He finds little pockets of space and is very intelligent. He has a great eye for goal and is the type of player that Manchester United need.

“Bryan Mbuemo is probably the best winger in the league bar Mohamed Salah – that would be a great piece of business.

“It goes to show the power that United still hold in the transfer window. To finish where they did in the league and win no trophies, the fact they can still beat clubs who finished in the Champions League to players is quite something.

“There’s a case for them having to pay more to get these players through the door, but that pull is clearly still there. They’re a huge club that are currently going through problems, but they will always attract players. At this point, those players must be the right ones. Cunha and Mbuemo can hopefully be that for them.”

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has now emerged as a possible target for Man Utd as he is willing to make the move to Old Trafford despite no European football.

Heskey added: “Viktor Gyokeres would be a good signing for Manchester United. He has already played under Ruben Amorim and has played in England before. He has already shown that he can play in the system that Amorim prefers, he looks ideal.

“His goal record this season was brilliant, he knows what the club means having played in England and he would fit well into Amorim’s system.”