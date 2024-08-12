Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are set to ‘submit a new bid’ to sign talented Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ‘this week’.

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, the addition of at least one new centre-back was expected to be Man Utd’s priority and they have moved quickly to strengthen this area of the pitch.

Following his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23, Branthwaite enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League with boyhood club Everton last term as he shone alongside James Tarkowski.

Branthwaite was unlucky not to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 as his performances last season warranted his inclusion.

As Euro 2024 was ongoing, Branthwaite was being pursued by Man Utd, who failed with two bids for the 22-year-old. Their second offer was worth around £50m, but Everton – at the time – were holding out for around £80m.

This huge asking price put off Man Utd, who instead beat Real Madrid in the race to sign 18-year-old Leny Yoro as a cheaper alternative for around £52m.

Yoro has been ruled out for three months with a serious foot injury so Man Utd have stepped up their interest in Matthijs de Ligt, who is close to joining the teenager and Joshua Zirkzee in joining the Premier League giants.

They are also expected to sign De Ligt’s Bayern Munich teammate Noussair Mazraoui, with these two deals likely to be announced early this week.

The additions of Yoro and De Ligt had been expected to result in Man Utd ending their interest in Branthwaite, but it was claimed over the weekend that they are ‘prepared’ to make a new offer to Everton.

A new update provided by Football Insider claims there has been a ‘shock twist’ as Man Utd have ‘re-opened’ talks with Everton regarding Branthwaite.

Regarding Man Utd’s ‘new bid’ plans, the report explains.