Man Utd transfer: ‘New Branthwaite bid’ Ratcliffe ‘expects’ to be accepted is coming ‘this week’
According to reports, Manchester United are set to ‘submit a new bid’ to sign talented Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ‘this week’.
Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, the addition of at least one new centre-back was expected to be Man Utd’s priority and they have moved quickly to strengthen this area of the pitch.
Following his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23, Branthwaite enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League with boyhood club Everton last term as he shone alongside James Tarkowski.
Branthwaite was unlucky not to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 as his performances last season warranted his inclusion.
As Euro 2024 was ongoing, Branthwaite was being pursued by Man Utd, who failed with two bids for the 22-year-old. Their second offer was worth around £50m, but Everton – at the time – were holding out for around £80m.
This huge asking price put off Man Utd, who instead beat Real Madrid in the race to sign 18-year-old Leny Yoro as a cheaper alternative for around £52m.
Yoro has been ruled out for three months with a serious foot injury so Man Utd have stepped up their interest in Matthijs de Ligt, who is close to joining the teenager and Joshua Zirkzee in joining the Premier League giants.
They are also expected to sign De Ligt’s Bayern Munich teammate Noussair Mazraoui, with these two deals likely to be announced early this week.
The additions of Yoro and De Ligt had been expected to result in Man Utd ending their interest in Branthwaite, but it was claimed over the weekend that they are ‘prepared’ to make a new offer to Everton.
A new update provided by Football Insider claims there has been a ‘shock twist’ as Man Utd have ‘re-opened’ talks with Everton regarding Branthwaite.
Regarding Man Utd’s ‘new bid’ plans, the report explains.
‘The Premier League giants are submitting a new bid this week of £60million, which is believed to include add-ons.
‘Sources have told Football Insider that United are confident that Everton will accept this despite the fact that the Merseyside club rejected previous bids this summer. The 20-time champions had an opening bid of £35million plus add-ons rejected, and their follow-up £50million deal was also knocked back.
‘Everton have valued the 21-year-old at around £80million this summer amid interest from the likes of Man United and Man City. Football Insider revealed that the central defender had agreed personal terms on a £160,000-a-week deal with United earlier in the window.
‘The club still wants to add Branthwaite to their ranks before the deadline day. The England international has been a top target for the club all summer, and his signing would provide three quality options for Ten Hag this season.
‘The possibility of three new central defenders does bring the futures of some current Man United players into question.
‘Football Insider revealed that United have told Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof that they’re free to leave Old Trafford in this window.’