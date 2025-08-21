Manchester United have reportedly picked out their ‘dream target’ from another Premier League side, and the star man is open to a move to Old Trafford.

United have been very active in the summer window. They have spent over £200million so far, with more than half of that going on Premier League stars Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are clearly eager to ensure they can compete in the Premier League – after a 15th-placed finish last season – by landing experienced talents.

That is also true of Carlos Baleba, who has had two good seasons in English football, but United are seemingly aware the signing of the £100million-plus-rated midfielder is not plausible right now.

As such, our friends at TEAMtalk report the Red Devils have picked out a different ‘dream target,’ also from within the Premier League.

United have long been known to be admirers of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, and it’s said they dream of bringing him to Old Trafford.

They have been given positive signs in that pursuit, as it’s reported Wharton would be open to a move to United, where he is drawn due to their storied history, and the vision of boss Ruben Amorim.

The manager himself is said to see the midfielder as ideal for his system, offering vision and control in midfield.

Though he’d be open to joining, the report also states Wharton is ‘deeply respectful’ of Palace. The Eagles themselves are also in no rush to sell the midfielder, who has played 45 times for them since joining from Blackburn in January 2024.

His contract runs until 2029, and as a result, Palace know they are in a very strong negotiating position, and could demand upwards of £60million.

That, though, has not deterred United. The report states there has been a caution that it would be ‘unwise’ to rule out a formal approach from the Red Devils before the window closes.

However, similar was said about Baleba, and for this summer at least, things seem to have died down.

Indeed, it’s been known that United are going to struggle to finance deals without sales this summer, and with essentially no money being made, they have been unable to lodge a bid for Baleba.

Though it looks as if Wharton will cost £40million or so less than the Brighton man, the Red Devils might well still struggle to finance that deal this summer in their current state.

