£68m Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd deal on amid triple boost

The chances of Manchester United signing Aurelien Tchouameni have increased hugely after Real Madrid completed a U-turn over his future, with three sources providing updates on the situation.

Man Utd see Tchouameni as their dream target to replace Casemiro in the No 6 role. The Red Devils have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer and now want an elite midfielder such as Tchouameni to complete the rebuild.

In recent weeks, United have been warned that Madrid will not sell the France star, and that he will actually pen a new contract at the Bernabeu.

But the fact Jose Mourinho wants Madrid to sign Rodri from Manchester City has changed the picture entirely. The Sun’s United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, reported on Friday that Los Blancos are ‘willing to sell Tchouameni’ for €80million (£68m) to fund a move for Rodri.

Madrid are ‘prepared to cash in’ on Tchouameni, even though a new contract has been ‘verbally agreed’.

BBC Sport’s United reporter, Simon Stone, has also suggested Madrid are warming to the idea of selling the 26-year-old.

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‘And it seems Real Madrid are willing to discuss Aurelien Tchouameni’s situation amid claims they want to sign World Cup winner Rodri from Manchester City,’ he wrote.

Although, Stone did note that ‘Tchouameni’s likely salary and potential transfer fee directly contradict United’s aim of keeping control of budgets’. That is because Michael Carrick is also searching for a new left winger and centre-forward.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Madrid will need to sell a big name to afford new arrivals, though he did not specifically name Tchouameni as the one to leave.

“Yan Diomande, Rodri, financially are completely separate topics for Real Madrid,” the journalist said.

“And in order for these deals to happen, Real Madrid need fresh money, they need outgoings.

Real Madrid ‘need to generate money’ – Fabrizio Romano

“For example if they decide to bring in Rodri, they need to generate money. So we need to understand who could be on the way out of Real Madrid.”

Vinicius Junior is another candidate to leave Madrid, as Arsenal are exploring a stunning transfer for the Brazilian superstar, according to David Ornstein.

Returning to United, Tchouameni is on their midfield shortlist alongside Manu Kone (Roma), Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Sander Berge (Fulham) and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth).

United have held ‘concrete negotiations’ with Kone’s agents, as per Romano, though they have yet to open talks with Roma.

Romano has also shut down claims that INEOS have begun talks for Botafogo midfielder Danilo, insisting it was actually the player’s camp who made an approach to United.

As things stand, Tchouameni, Kone and Baleba look the most likely players to move to Old Trafford and round off United’s midfield revamp.

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