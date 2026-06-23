Manchester United have been dazzled by the performances of Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, and they are planning to make an enquiry for the Sunderland ace this summer, a report has revealed.

Brobbey moved to England in September 2025 when Sunderland paid Ajax £25million for him in preparation for their Premier League return. It took Brobbey several months to become Sunderland’s first-choice centre-forward, but he went on to play a crucial role as the Black Cats remarkably qualified for the Europa League.

The 24-year-old notched seven goals and one assist in 31 league outings, and he is now shining for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Brobbey justified his starting place in the Netherlands’ second group game, giving the Sweden defence nightmares by scoring twice in a 5-1 thrashing.

Brobbey is quickly emerging as one of the most coveted strikers in Europe, with top Premier League clubs increasingly keen to land him.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa all hold growing interest in the player.

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All four sides are ‘weighing up possible summer approaches’, the report states.

Man Utd are ‘long-time suitors’ as they first looked into signing Brobbey when Erik ten Hag was in charge.

Brobbey was a raw talent then, but he has since developed into a more composed forward.

The report adds: ‘Scouts have been particularly impressed by the striker’s physical presence, pressing ability and growing maturity in possession, with many believing there is still significant room for improvement in the 24-year-old’s game.’

Brobbey regularly uses his incredible strength to bully defenders and create shooting opportunities for himself.

Sunderland aim to keep Man Utd target

TEAMtalk report that Sunderland are ‘aware’ of the interest in their attacking gem but ‘have no intention of sanctioning a sale’ this summer.

Sunderland ‘view Brobbey as a key part of their long-term project.’

However, the Sunderland Echo reported in May that bids worth £40-50m might be considered by club officials.

United are looking for a striker who can compete with Benjamin Sesko without affecting his long-term development. Joshua Zirkzee is currently in the squad but looks set to return to Serie A this summer.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is another striker United chiefs might consider, as he is proven in the Premier League but would not demand guaranteed starts like high-profile options such as Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic.

There has even been speculation the Red Devils might bring experienced hitman Danny Welbeck back to Old Trafford.

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