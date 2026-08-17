Bruno Fernandes to receive double-your-money offer as Man Utd braced for £42m bid

Reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray are ready to launch a huge double play to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, according to two trusted sources.

Fernandes has long been a target for chiefs of the Saudi Pro League, who offered him colossal sums to join Al-Hilal last summer. However, the attacking midfielder rejected the proposal as he wanted to stay at Old Trafford and help Man Utd win more major honours.

A £57million release clause in Fernandes‘ contract has expired. But his current terms only run for another year, and the fact United still have not agreed an extension with their talisman has put yet more clubs on alert.

Galatasaray look set to be the next to try their luck. The Telegraph and Ben Jacobs report that Galatasaray are poised to offer Fernandes a four-year deal while also sending United a €50m (£42.8m) bid for his services.

The Telegraph state that Fernandes would be in line to double his current salary if he moved to Rams Park.

They write: ‘Dursun Özbek, the Galatasaray president, is determined to sign Fernandes and the club are understood to be willing to give the United captain a four-year contract worth €21m (£18.3m) net annually, plus a further €4m up-front signing-on bonus.

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‘Turkey’s favourable tax system means Fernandes would stand to double his current take-home pay if he moved to Galatasaray.

‘Fernandes, 31, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at United, which is worth about £200,000 a week, although the club have the option to extend by another year.’

The Telegraph, BBC Sport and Jacobs all state that United have no intention of selling Fernandes this summer, even if a huge bid comes in.

United officials see the Portuguese superstar as a crucial part of Michael Carrick’s squad and want to continue building a great team around him.

BBC Sport add that Fernandes’ priority is to stay at Old Trafford. He remains fiercely loyal to the Red Devils even though he could earn far more money elsewhere.

The 31-year-old could end his career in a more lucrative league to help set up his family for the future, but he feels he still has a lot to give in both the Premier League and Champions League first.

Our friends at TEAMtalk confirmed last week that United will keep Fernandes this summer even though he is picking up lots of interest.

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