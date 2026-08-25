Man Utd confirm £70m Carlos Baleba deal amid ‘agreement’ for second Brighton star

Manchester United have completed the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton and are targeting fellow Seagulls star Ferdi Kadioglu next, as per a shock report.

Man Utd agreed personal terms with Baleba last summer before opening talks with Brighton. However, the transfer did not go any further as United were put off by Brighton wanting £100million to sell.

The midfielder’s form dipped last season, which saw Brighton reduce their demands to £70m. This in turn allowed United to get their man.

On Friday, Michael Carrick’s side had a bid worth an initial £65m plus £5m in bonuses accepted by Brighton.

Baleba has now officially moved to Old Trafford on a five-year contract that includes the option for an extra year.

Reacting to the move, the Cameroonian told club media: “It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

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“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick; his experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

“The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together.”

Baleba has become United’s third midfield capture following the previous arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further. He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our midfield with the addition of another established senior international with a proven track record of performing in the Premier League.

“Carlos’ determination to join Manchester United and his confidence that we will achieve our shared ambitions mean that he is the perfect signing as we continue to build a dynamic and entertaining team ready to compete across multiple competitions.”

United fans want to see the club bring in a new left-back now that Baleba has joined.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have been forced to postpone their move for Lewis Hall until next summer, as Newcastle simply will not sell during the current transfer window.

Man Utd now linked with Ferdi Kadioglu

Alejandro Balde is another left-back on United’s radar, but the ‘frosty’ relationship between them and Barcelona following the Marcus Rashford saga will not help talks.

United have instead turned to Baleba’s former Brighton team-mate Kadioglu to solve their left-back search, it has been claimed.

Turkish source AS Marca have written on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE – SHOCKING BOMB: Manchester United is set to transfer 27-year-old Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Brighton for £40M. #MUFC Per the agreement, 10% of this fee will go into Fenerbahçe’s coffers. (€4.7M) #BHAFC.’

However, United’s alleged agreement for Kadioglu has yet to be confirmed by any other sources, meaning this rumour is rather speculative at best.

Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas is a more likely solution for United, as they are considering activating his €16m (£14m) release clause.

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