Carlos Baleba to Man Utd ‘will get done’ as Whitwell explains Lewis-Skelly decision

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is still being linked with Man Utd.

Manchester United are close to signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba and have been told they need to raise their £65million bid to £70m to get the transfer over the line, with Leicester City starlet Louis Page their next midfield target.

Man Utd first targeted Baleba last summer, agreeing personal terms with him before opening talks with Brighton. At that stage, Brighton demanded £100m for the Cameroon international, which quickly put United off.

However, the Red Devils have returned for Baleba this summer, as his sub-par campaign has seen Brighton reduce their valuation.

David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday morning that United had offered £60m plus £5m in add-ons for Baleba.

That bid was rejected, but Ornstein added that United were ‘closing in’ on striking an agreement with Brighton.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday evening that sources expect Baleba to move to Old Trafford in a £70m deal.

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That information has now been confirmed by The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who has written on X/Twitter: ‘BREAKING If Manchester United get to £70m package for Carlos Baleba the deal will get done. Understand Brighton would be willing to part with the player at that price.’

Andy Naylor, The Athletic’s Brighton correspondent, believes there is a strong chance Baleba will join United.

‘On transfers, Minteh (to Liverpool) and Baleba (to Man Utd) will probably both end up happening, as the offers (50m and around 60m) are not that far away from making sense,’ he wrote on social media.

‘Big profits again and moves to big clubs for players given game time + developed. That’s the model.’

The Athletic’s United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has explained why the club pivoted from Myles Lewis-Skelly to Baleba.

United looked into signing a versatile player who could bolster both the left-back and central midfield positions, and Arsenal’s Lewis-Skelly soon emerged as a possible solution.

Intermediaries offered the Englishman to United, suggesting Arsenal might consider his sale.

However, Whitwell reports that Lewis-Skelly does not want to leave his boyhood club. This decision forced United to reignite their pursuit of Baleba instead.

Louis Page next on Man Utd wish list

United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, and Baleba is poised to become their third midfield capture.

Once the 22-year-old potentially joins, INEOS look set to prepare for the future by swooping for Leicester’s exciting 18-year-old talent Page.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said on The United Stand: “Is Page still a target for Man Utd? Yes!”

“Man United had a bid rejected last week; I expect them to be back, and the player is likely to be on the move.”

Previous reports have suggested United’s opening bid for Page was worth £10m, with Leicester holding out for a higher price.

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