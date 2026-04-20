Manchester United are drawing up an opening offer for Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero despite his injury, according to a report.

Romero has made 32 appearances during what has been a dire season for Tottenham. The centre-back has continued to be a surprise goal threat, finding the back of the net six times and registering four assists, but he has ultimately been part of a defence which has leaked goals.

Romero and Tottenham suffered a major blow during the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on April 12, as the Argentine picked up a knee injury. Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Romero will miss the rest of the campaign as he recovers.

The Sunderland game could be Romero’s last in a Spurs shirt, as he is poised to leave this summer regardless of whether they are relegated.

CaughtOffside report that Spurs are ‘willing to sell’ him this summer and have set their asking price at €60-65m (£52-57m).

That fee could drop if Spurs fail to stay in the top flight.

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Man Utd are rivalling Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the 27-year-old. The Red Devils are supposedly ‘preparing an offer’ to send to Spurs, though the report does not reveal its exact value.

United have made defensive reinforcements a ‘priority’ this summer – alongside two central midfield signings – and view Romero as an ‘attractive option,’ particularly if Spurs go down.

The report adds that Real Madrid are ‘keeping an eye’ on Romero’s situation amid concerns over Eder Militao’s long-term fitness, and with David Alaba leaving at the end of the season.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone, meanwhile, sees Romero as the ‘perfect defensive leader’ for his system.

The report goes on to describe Romero as a ‘combative, fearless and aggressive’ defender who is an ’emotional spark’ in Spurs’ backline.

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On his day, Romero is an elite centre-half who can keep top strikers quiet. But Romero’s aggression and unpredictability can sometimes lead to red cards and mistakes, making him a risky signing.

Last week, former Spurs star Toby Alderweireld criticised the likes of Romero and Micky van de Ven. He began by saying: “I think you also need to start looking at pure quality.

“What do big players do? What do quality players do? That is to be decisive at important moments, achieve your level … And that has not been happening all season.

Man Utd target ‘lets his team down’

“Players who were acquired for a lot of money but who nevertheless don’t deliver and not in just one or two matches or a period, but throughout the whole season.

“You just have to conclude that they are not good enough in terms of quality.”

Alderweireld added: “I look at Romero, I look at Van De Ven… They just aren’t reaching their level. Again, not for a period, but actually for an entire season.

“Then I also look at Romero who gets red cards too often, doesn’t make the right decisions and therefore lets his team down.”

It was reported recently that Romero could lead a ‘radical summer overhaul’ at Spurs this summer. Players such as Van De Ven, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Randal Kolo Muani are expected to follow him out of north London.

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