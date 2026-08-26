Man Utd to launch bid for Real Madrid star as fourth midfield deal eyed

Manchester United could still make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga even after signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton, a reporter has surprisingly claimed.

This summer transfer window has been all about central midfield for Man Utd, and they signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes. United had also agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, only for him to fail his medical.

United wanted a midfield destroyer after capturing Santos and Tielemans, and they announced the capture of Baleba on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick’s side will pay an initial £65m for Baleba, while the deal could reach £70m through add-ons. United initially agreed personal terms with the Cameroonian last summer, only to be put off by Brighton’s £100m demands at that stage.

Many expect United to end their midfield rebuild there and focus on a left-back signing before the transfer deadline, though Camavinga has once again been linked.

According to Cadena SER’s Pacojo Delgado, United are ‘preparing’ an ‘offer’ for both Camavinga and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

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“An intermediary with excellent international connections told me this morning that United is preparing a €30m [£26m] offer for Balde and another €50m [£43m] offer for Camavinga, to be submitted before the transfer window closes,” Delgado said (via Sport Witness).

“I don’t know what will happen, because it’s something they think about and prepare for, but I prefer to speak out than remain silent in this case.

“With the tax implications, these deals would cost United about the price of diesel right now, but United has the money to do it.”

United have been regularly linked with Camavinga across the summer window, as Madrid are open to selling him for around €50m/£43m.

Jose Mourinho is happy to let Camavinga leave, but the Frenchman wants to stay and become a key player at the Bernabeu.

Camavinga to Man Utd appers unlikely

United also held interest in Camavinga’s Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the window, though he is ready to pen a new contract with Los Blancos.

Leicester City starlet Louis Page is more likely to be United’s fourth midfield addition than Camavinga or Tchouameni.

United are keen on adding the 18-year-old talent to their ranks to future-proof their midfield.

The Red Devils could agree a deal for Page worth around £10m.

In terms of United’s left-back chase, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Balde wants to stay at Barca, despite United opening talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas is now a more likely solution for United, as he has a €16m (£14m) exit clause.

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