Man Utd cut midfield shortlist to three as Tchouameni, Scott approaches snubbed

Manchester United are looking into possible deals for Eduardo Camavinga, Sander Berge and Manu Kone after failing to sign either Aurelien Tchouameni or Alex Scott, according to a report.

Man Utd have bolstered their midfield with the additions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans so far this summer, spending a combined £85million on the pair. They are now aiming to sign a relentless, hard-working midfielder to cap off their rebuild in the position.

Tchouameni had been earmarked as a top target, and there are conflicting reports on the Frenchman.

The Sun have claimed that Real Madrid could sell Tchouameni, prompting United to make a new ‘enquiry’. Fabrizio Romano, though, states that Madrid have rebuffed United’s attempts to sign the 26-year-old, as they intend to keep him by finalising a new contract.

United have joined Arsenal in making an approach for Bournemouth star Scott, and they were given encouragement recently when he rejected the Cherries’ offer of a new deal.

However, Bournemouth insist Scott is not for sale this summer, regardless of whether he agrees fresh terms. According to The Guardian, these developments have seen Camavinga, Berge and Kone emerge as targets for Michael Carrick’s side.

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Out of those three players, INEOS appear particularly keen on Tchouameni’s Madrid team-mate Camavinga and Fulham’s Berge.

Camavinga ideally wants to stay at the Bernabeu, but this latest update claims Madrid could sell him to make room for Rodri in their squad.

Madrid have already signed Bernardo Silva, and they could reunite him with his former Manchester City team-mate Rodri at the request of Jose Mourinho.

Madrid are open to selling Camavinga for €50-60m (£42-51m).

United hold long-term interest in Berge, having previously monitored his performances at Sheffield United and then Burnley. The Norwegian is available for £40m.

French newspaper L’Equipe claimed recently that United chiefs have made contact with Roma for Kone, who was in France’s World Cup squad alongside Tchouameni.

As per an update from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Kone.

United are supposedly preparing an opening bid worth €50m/£42m, whereas Roma are holding out for €60m/£51m.

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