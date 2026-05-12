Federico Valverde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

There has been a double update on the future of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, with Manchester United reportedly aiming to sign the midfielder in a spectacular twist.

Valverde fought with fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni twice last week, contributing to the absolute carnage at Real Madrid. Their second clash saw Valverde rushed to hospital as he required stitches after hitting his head on a table.

Both players have apologised for their actions and for bringing the club’s name into disrepute. Following a disciplinary meeting, they were fined €500,000 (£434k) each.

Tchouameni featured in Madrid’s 2-0 El Clasico defeat on Sunday, which saw rivals Barcelona lift their second consecutive LaLiga title. Valverde, though, will be out for two weeks as he recovers from his head injury.

Tchouameni was wrong for lashing out at Valverde. However, various reports have stated that Valverde was the instigator of their second clash, accusing Tchouameni of leaking their first argument.

Respected Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has revealed that several key members of the Madrid squad want Valverde to be sold this summer, viewing the Uruguayan as a bad influence in the dressing room.

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Tension is growing behind the scenes, with Valverde at the centre of the matter, and his future at the Bernabeu is increasingly uncertain.

What makes the situation even more interesting is that the Mirror’s chief sports writer, Jeremy Cross, claims Man Utd are ‘planning a stunning transfer raid’ to land Valverde once the transfer window opens.

Man Utd ‘could look to take advantage’ of the 27-year-old’s clashes with Tchouameni by opening talks over a sensational move to Old Trafford.

The report adds that Madrid players have ‘sided with Tchouameni’, while also backing up De Mon’s claim that some in the club ‘want Valverde to be sold’.

Man Utd switch from Tchouameni to Valverde

Soon after the second clash, United were linked with a move for Tchouameni. The Red Devils are on the hunt for two or three midfielders this summer and hold long-standing interest in Tchouameni.

But the Frenchman wants to stay in the Spanish capital, and Madrid hope to keep him. This has seen United turn their attention to Valverde in a remarkable turn of events.

Valverde would be an incredible signing for United as he is one of the best midfielders in the world. He is a relentless player capable of scoring amazing goals and stepping up on the biggest stages.

However, Valverde has repeatedly called Madrid his dream club and stated he does not want to leave. It will therefore be very interesting to see whether Valverde stays put, or if his Madrid team-mates are successful in forcing him out.

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