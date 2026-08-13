Manchester United could reportedly move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye after Liverpool cooled their interest in him, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Bradley Barcola’s future.

Liverpool are looking to transform their winger options this summer and have held talks for both Mbaye and Barcola. Mbaye is viewed as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah on the right wing, while Barcola could replace Tottenham Hotspur target Cody Gakpo on the left.

But earlier on Thursday, Romano revealed that Liverpool have cooled their interest in Mbaye while continuing discussions for Barcola.

“Ibrahim Mbaye. Liverpool spoke with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, for several days,” he said.

“But my information is that PSG believe that [Liverpool] signing Barcola and Mbaye means spending almost €200m [£171m]. So that would be a crazy package to spend on two players.

“My understanding is that Liverpool’s plan is to sign two wingers by the end of the window, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

READ: Ten best wingers available this summer includes Liverpool target Barcola and Milan duo

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham, and Liverpool sign Barcola, there is still space for one more winger.

“But at the moment, the price made by PSG for Mbaye is considered too expensive.”

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Liverpool are no longer the frontrunners for Mbaye, as the chase for his signature is set to ‘explode’.

Rivals Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on the exciting 18-year-old right winger and have made an ‘enquiry’ to PSG about his availability.

The report adds that Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Roma and Porto are all interested in signing Mbaye, too.

The France-born Senegal international is looking to leave PSG so he can pick up regular starts and continue his thrilling development.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have previously confirmed that PSG will sell Mbaye for €50m (£43m).

While Mbaye could potentially join one of Liverpool’s rivals, Andoni Iraola’s side remain in pole position for their top target, Barcola.

Romano added: “If you look at Bradley Barcola, probably the story of the night in terms of transfers, is about the French winger.

Liverpool still pursuing Barcola amid Mbaye setback

“Because Barcola was not playing one single minute for Paris Saint-Germain [in the UEFA Super Cup]. And also if you look at Barcola’s face, [it] looks very clear that the player is probably thinking about leaving the club.

“As of today, while there is the chance to go to Liverpool, Barcola’s face is speaking for himself.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool. The personal terms are almost in place, it’s not a problem.

“Barcola is attracted by Liverpool, Barcola is wanted by Liverpool.

“Now it’s on the club-to-club negotiations. There are daily negotiations. Liverpool and PSG are in direct, club-to-club talks.

“The big news of the night is PSG’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he said: ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with him, we will see in the next days, we are negotiating.’

“When Al-Khelaifi, who usually is very clear on the players who should stay, says that Barcola’s future is still open, it means only one thing: the deal is absolutely on.”

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