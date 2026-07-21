Man Utd ‘make move’ for dominant Bologna star after CEO ‘promises’ transfer

Manchester United hold interest in signing Bologna and Colombia star Jhon Lucumi, according to an Italian report.

Man Utd have signed four players so far this summer, with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans both arriving to help revamp their midfield. Karl Darlow has joined as Senne Lammens’ backup in the goalkeeping department, while 18-year-old winger Tynan Thompson has signed from Tottenham Hotspur and will likely continue his development in United’s academy this season.

United are targeting Roma’s Manu Kone to complete their midfield rebuild, and they are also weighing up moves for a new centre-forward, left winger, left-back and centre-half.

Kone is not the only Serie A player on their radar, as Michael Carrick’s side have also been linked with left-footed central defender Lucumi.

As per Italian newspaper Corriere di Bologna (as cited by Sport Witness), United have ‘made a move’ to sign Lucumi from Bologna this summer.

The Red Devils have become ‘the latest club to join the long list of suitors’ for the 28-year-old.

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However, the report does not explain the exact nature of United’s alleged ‘move’, such as sending Bologna an offer or simply opening talks with his agent.

Sport Witness explain how United previously looked into signing Lucumi two years ago, and they now appear to be back in the frame.

His price tag has yet to emerge, though transfermarkt rate him at €22million (£19m).

Should United’s interest in the defender prove to be true, then they will be encouraged by recent comments from Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci.

“A year ago, we couldn’t sell him at the end of the transfer window,” he said.

Man Utd target has been ‘promised’ transfer

“But we promised him that this year, given a suitable offer, we’d make it happen.

“The transfer window hasn’t really taken off yet, and if it didn’t for Lucumi either, we’d be happy to keep him.”

It is important to note that The Athletic reported earlier on Tuesday that central midfield, centre-forward and left-back are currently bigger priorities for United in the transfer market than centre-back.

They remain eager to sign Kone alongside Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall and a new striker.

United have been linked with a host of No 9s, but their top target has yet to be named.

Possible solutions include Dusan Vlahovic, Eli Junior Kroupi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Danny Welbeck or Ivan Toney.

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