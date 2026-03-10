Johan Manzambi could soon move to the Premier League

Manchester United could rival Arsenal for the signing of Bundesliga sensation Johan Manzambi, according to a report.

Manzambi is a 20-year-old midfielder who was born in Geneva, Switzerland, and developed in the Servette academy. He joined Freiburg U19s in January 2023 before gaining promotion to their senior squad 18 months later.

Manzambi has broken through as one of the German league’s best young midfielders this season, having made 31 appearances across all competitions and chipped in with four goals and five assists.

The youngster is incredibly versatile, having played as a No 6 and No 8 in midfield this term, while also operating as a second striker or left winger on occasion. He has even played on the right flank for the Swiss national team, too.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that English giants Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have converged on Freiburg’s most valuable asset.

Arsenal have ‘scouted’ Manzambi and identified him as a player with ‘elite’ potential. The Gunners have held ‘early talks’ over Manzambi’s potential capture, though their move could soon be disrupted by Man Utd.

United are ‘tracking’ Manzambi too and have made him their latest midfield target. If INEOS opt to step up their interest in the player, then they will hijack Arsenal’s preliminary discussions.

Chelsea are also in the frame. Under BlueCo, Chelsea are constantly monitoring the best young players around, and Manzambi fits into that category.

Further afield, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli are all keen on Manzambi.

Freiburg want €50million (£43m) to sell the starlet, who is arguably their most exciting talent.

While that is a big price for a player of Manzambi’s age, Premier League clubs have huge financial power, allowing them to take such transfer risks.

And given Manzambi’s top-class potential, it will likely be a risk worth taking.

United’s interest in Manzambi comes after Manchester City overtook them in the chase for Nottingham Forest playmaker Elliot Anderson.

The Englishman is United’s No 1 midfield target for the summer, though City are confident they will land him first.

This has forced the Red Devils to scour the market for other options, both in the Premier League and abroad.

Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are two of the best alternatives already operating in England. But United would have to break the bank to sign both in the same transfer window, meaning they could head abroad in search of a second signing – such as Manzambi.

