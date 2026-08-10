Man Utd in fierce battle with Liverpool for €50m midfield sensation

Manchester United and Liverpool are among four Premier League clubs battling for Monaco star Lamine Camara, according to a report.

Camara is a 22-year-old midfielder who spent time at FC Metz before joining Monaco for €15million in July 2024. Camara has gone on to make 71 appearances for Monaco since then, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Ligue 1.

The Senegal international is an all-action box-to-box midfielder who combines strong tackling with great dribbling and creativity in the final third.

He started all four of Senegal’s matches at the World Cup before their devastating round-of-32 exit to Belgium.

Camara has since returned to the Monaco squad, and he helped the side beat Liverpool 3-2 in their pre-season friendly on Sunday.

As per French source Foot Mercato, there is a ‘fierce’ battle to bring Camara to the Premier League, with Man Utd, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest all involved.

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Man Utd and Liverpool are ‘in the hunt’ for the rising star. The two Premier League giants ‘expressed interest’ in signing him earlier this year and continue to ‘monitor his situation’.

United and Liverpool are at risk of missing out on the capture to Palace or Forest, though.

Palace have ‘submitted a concrete offer’ for Camara, and Forest are ‘poised to submit an official offer’ of their own in the coming days.

Foot Mercato state that Monaco want €50m (£43m) to sell their midfield gem.

Man Utd, Liverpool both keen on Lamine Camara

But according to separate reports emerging from France, Monaco are holding out for €60m (£51m) for Camara and have already rejected a €50m bid from Palace.

United have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer and are now looking for a third midfielder to complete their rebuild.

While Camara is not a big name, he represents a talented option with top-class potential.

United look set to miss out on fellow targets Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni. In addition to Camara, they are now eyeing players such as Sander Berge, Tyler Adams and Carlos Baleba.

Liverpool, meanwhile, need a player who can add quality and energy to their midfield, and Camara would be a good solution.

Camara could replace Inter Milan target Curtis Jones at Anfield while also helping to get the best out of Alexis Mac Allister, who struggled last term.

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