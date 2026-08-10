£30m left-back greenlights Man Utd transfer after Lewis Hall move blocked

Manchester United are firmly considering a move for RB Leipzig star David Raum after failing to convince Newcastle United to sell Lewis Hall, a report has revealed.

Man Utd have identified left-back as a priority position that needs bolstering alongside their pursuit of a third central midfielder. Red Devils chiefs are worried about Luke Shaw’s ability to play in both the Premier League and Champions League given his injury record.

Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass are also in Michael Carrick’s squad. However, Dorgu is seen as more of a left winger, while Amass will be allowed to leave on loan to continue his development.

Man Utd would love to sign Hall from Newcastle, but the transfer is proving very difficult.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed that Hall wants to move to Old Trafford, though Newcastle are refusing to enter negotiations over his potential sale.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes this summer, and they do not want to see another top player like Hall leave.

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This has forced Man Utd to change their plans. TEAMtalk report that Man Utd are ‘exploring’ other solutions at left-back, with Raum ‘high on their list’.

Raum’s contract with Leipzig expires next year, which has caught the attention of United recruitment chiefs.

The German’s release clause stands at £34million, though United believe they can forge a deal for £30m or less.

The report adds: ‘We understand Raum has previously spoken with United. Crucially, we can confirm he would be happy with the prospect of moving to Old Trafford and competing with Luke Shaw for a place in the squad.’

Signing Raum could help Benjamin Sesko thrive at Old Trafford. The two previously played for Leipzig together, and Raum excels at whipping in dangerous crosses for strikers like Sesko to get their head on.

Man Utd could sign assist machine

Indeed, Raum notched three goals and nine assists in 34 appearances for Leipzig last season.

TEAMtalk also reveal which other left-backs United are looking at. Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde has been assessed, but that move does not appear likely due to his injury issues and the fact he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys, Adrien Truffert of Bournemouth and Racing Santander starlet Jorge Salinas are all on United’s shortlist.

Carrick’s side are big fans of Nathaniel Brown but watched him join Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Separate reports have named Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as a possible target for United, too.

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