Man Utd reach decision on new Lewis Hall move amid ‘frosty’ Balde update

Manchester United have decided to reignite their interest in Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall next summer, while Alejandro Balde’s proposed move to Old Trafford could be affected by a ‘frosty’ relationship, as per a report.

Man Utd have made the signing of a new left-back their transfer priority after agreeing a £70million deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. United need a player who can compete with Luke Shaw, as the 31-year-old full-back could struggle to play in both the Premier League and Champions League week in, week out.

Shaw has a long history of injuries, so United need a younger left-back who can provide him with backup before eventually becoming first-choice in the position.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Newcastle star Hall remains Man Utd’s ‘dream left-back signing’ even after the Magpies rejected their initial approach for him.

Newcastle have told Michael Carrick’s side they have no intention of selling Hall this summer after losing other top players such as Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

With this in mind, United ‘plan to reignite their interest in Hall next summer’, the MEN report.

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INEOS will need to offer £70m or more to get Newcastle to even consider selling the 21-year-old. But that price could fluctuate depending on how he performs this term.

Barcelona’s Balde is another left-back United have been considering in recent days. Balde has warmed to the prospect of leaving Barca, sparking talks between his agent – Jorge Mendes – and United.

But the MEN state that there is a ‘frosty’ relationship between Barca and United owing to the Marcus Rashford saga.

Barca had the option to buy Rashford for £26m at the end of his loan. Instead, though, they wanted to pay a lower fee, or agree another loan deal.

This ‘irked’ United chiefs, who felt £26m was a suitable price.

Man Utd favour Hall over Balde

This ‘dynamic’ might ‘affect a potential deal for Alejandro Balde’.

The report adds: ‘Sources in Spain say Balde is valued at around the £30m mark, and Barcelona are not interested in sending him out on loan, even with the potential to include an option or obligation to buy in the deal.

‘United are unlikely to spend £30m on a left-back when they plan to reignite their interest in Hall next summer. A loan for Balde would make a lot of sense, but why would Barcelona make a compromise when United did not with Rashford?’

Due to these factors, it would make sense for United to sign a cheaper left-back this summer before reopening talks for Hall at the end of the campaign.

Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas is one option United are weighing up. He has a release clause worth €16m (£14m).

United also admire RB Leipzig star David Raum, but he will cost £30m, just like Balde.

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