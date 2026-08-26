Whitwell confirms Man Utd plan for Lewis Hall amid Alejandro Balde rejection

Manchester United intend to make a new move for Newcastle United star Lewis Hall next summer, Laurie Whitwell has confirmed, while Alejandro Balde wants to stay at Barcelona this season.

Man Utd completed their midfield rebuild on Tuesday by signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton for £65million plus £5m in add-ons. Baleba has penned an initial five-year contract to follow Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to Old Trafford.

INEOS are now planning to hand Michael Carrick a new left-back to help out Luke Shaw as United prepare for a gruelling campaign in the Premier League and Champions League.

United’s dream signing for the left-back position is Hall, though Newcastle insist he is not for sale this summer.

The Manchester Evening News revealed on Tuesday that United plan to return for Hall next summer, which has been confirmed by The Athletic’s Whitwell.

When asked on Stretford Paddock about United moving for the English full-back next summer, Whitwell said: “I think that’s the view from United.

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“If they can’t get him now, they’re not going to block his pathway by spending money on somebody that would block his pathway into the first team.

“What the result of that is maybe now a loan or a cheaper option.

“Probably [a] loan to be honest, but I’m not sure how much money they’ve got left unless there’s movements with outgoings and that can change the picture a little bit.”

United had identified Barca’s Balde as an alternative to Hall. Indeed, our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed that United have held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over both Balde and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas.

Alejandro Balde not joining Man Utd – Romano

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Balde has told Barca he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

‘Understand Alejandro Balde has informed Barcelona about his desire to STAY at the club and compete for a spot,’ the journalist wrote.

‘His intention is clear; decision up to the club after exploring sale.

‘Only a big proposal from a top club can change the scenario from now to Deadline Day.’

The decision means United will have to focus on other left-back targets, such as Salinas and David Raum of RB Leipzig.

Salinas could be a great solution as he will cost €16m (£14m), far less than most players United have been linked with this summer.

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