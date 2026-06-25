Man Utd alerted to £60m deal for dominant Tottenham star

Luka Vuskovic has emerged as an option for Man Utd

Manchester United and Liverpool have been ‘alerted’ to the opportunity of signing Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur in a £60million swoop, according to a report.

Vuskovic is open to leaving Tottenham as he is concerned about warming the bench in north London following the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi. Brighton & Hove Albion have placed themselves at the front of the queue for Vuskovic, having agreed personal terms with his camp and submitted two bids to Spurs.

So far, Brighton have offered £30m and £45m, but both proposals were snubbed as they did not get close to Spurs’ £60m demands.

CaughtOffside claim Man Utd and Liverpool could enter into a ‘fierce battle’ with Brighton to sign Vuskovic.

Man Utd and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old’s situation, having been impressed by his ‘aggressive and dominant’ performances while on loan at Hamburg.

Vuskovic is a surprising goal threat too, having found the back of the net six times in 30 games while in Germany.

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United have been told it could be a significant ‘missed opportunity’ if they let the Croatia World Cup star join Brighton or Liverpool.

Vuskovic would aid United’s ‘long-term planning’ in central defence, potentially arriving as Harry Maguire’s successor.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are ‘looking for a long-term defensive solution’, and Vuskovic is one name under consideration.

The Reds have lost Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, while Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight years of his phenomenal career.

However, it is important to note that the report seems to be suggesting United and Liverpool should move for Vuskovic, rather than their interest being active.

Other Man Utd moves more likely

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Brighton are confident about snaring the player, even after having a second bid rejected.

There are other centre-backs United are more likely to move for this summer, one of whom is Vuskovic’s Spurs’ team-mate, Micky van de Ven.

Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are also being considered.

While United need a new centre-half, improving central midfield is their top priority during the current transfer window.

They have already agreed a £35m deal for Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson and are battling Spurs for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes.

Recent reports have suggested Alex Scott or Carlos Baleba could arrive as a third midfield addition if Manuel Ugarte is sold.

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