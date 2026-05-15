Man Utd like the look of Mateus Mane

Manchester United are in a strong position to sign Mateus Mane from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, but they will face competition from Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, a report has claimed.

Mane is an 18-year-old central attacking midfielder who can also play slightly deeper in the No 8 role, or even at centre-forward if required. He spent time in Rochdale’s academy before joining Wolves’ youth ranks in March 2024.

Wolves may have been relegated from the Premier League following a dire campaign, but it has been a breakout season for Mane.

He has been a rare source of excitement for Wolves supporters, having made headlines in January after scoring in consecutive games against West Ham United and Everton.

Mane has the potential to become a thrilling forward in the Premier League, and Sports Boom claim the race for him is heating up.

Man Utd are described as ‘favourites’ to land the 18-year-old after he ‘exploded onto the scene’, and Wolves are expected to sell amid their ‘major rebuild’ to prepare for the Championship.

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However, Liverpool are rivalling United for Mane’s capture, while Nottingham Forest have ‘thrown themselves into the transfer fight’.

Forest boss Vitor Pereira is spying a ‘daring raid’ to reunite with his former Wolves player.

The same outlet revealed in February that both United and Liverpool have held ‘formal discussions’ over a possible deal for the Portugal U21 international.

United and Liverpool sent scouts to watch Mane in action earlier this season, and those officials were dazzled by his ‘extraordinary’ talent.

That report added that Mane has been given a £45-50million price tag by Wolves.

Such a big fee represents Mane’s status as one of the most exciting young players currently operating in the top flight.

Man Utd, Liverpool both keen on Mateus Mane

But that valuation was set before Wolves’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed, which could see United and Liverpool try to drive down the price.

The two Premier League giants will not want to overpay for a player with just 26 Premier League appearances, even if he has a very high ceiling.

Mane is a candidate to succeed from Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role at Old Trafford. Morgan Rogers is also liked by INEOS, and he is already established at the top level.

But it is important to note that United have more pressing transfer objectives this summer.

They need to sign two central midfielders to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Possible candidates include Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Ederson.

United also require a left winger, left-back and centre-half.

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