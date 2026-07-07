Manchester United are considering a move for Norway World Cup star Sander Berge as they widen their search for midfield reinforcements, according to a trusted source.

Man Utd missed out on top targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes as they did not want to pay overinflated fees for the pair. Anderson cost Manchester City an astonishing £116million, while Fernandes joined Tottenham Hotspur for a huge £85m, despite the fact West Ham United were relegated last season.

Man Utd are now looking into deals for alternative midfielders such as Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) and Andrey Santos (Chelsea).

The Red Devils also hold long-standing interest in Berge, having tracked him during the 2023-24 season prior to his £25m switch from Burnley to Fulham.

The Athletic’s Old Trafford reporter, Laurie Whitwell, has revealed on the Talk of the Devils podcast that Berge is once again emerging as a target for United.

“Sander Berge is an interesting one. He’s playing pretty well for Norway in the World Cup,” Whitwell said.

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“He’s 28, and United did look at him before he went to Fulham from Burnley.

“They didn’t go for him, but Fulham did for £25m. He’d cost more now.

“He would be the player that would fit into the team straight away.

“He’s not going to be the star player or transform what United can do, but he would be somebody capable at this potential level.”

The Athletic’s transfer dealsheet adds that United ‘previously considered’ Berge and could reignite their pursuit following his impressive performances on the international stage.

Man Utd keen on Berge, Scott, Tchouameni

Simon Stone, BBC Sport’s chief United correspondent, reported recently that Scott has emerged as Michael Carrick’s No 1 midfield target in recent weeks.

However, Bournemouth have told both United and Arsenal that he is not for sale.

The Athletic have confirmed that United are ready to pursue Tchouameni and Santos if Scott proves unattainable.

If Jose Mourinho decides to sell Tchouameni, then United will open talks for the €100m (£85m) Madrid star.

INEOS are showing firm interest in Chelsea’s Santos, who would be open to making the switch. The deal would cost around £50m, though United have yet to start discussions with Chelsea.

The report adds that United are unlikely to act on their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha as he is rated at a massive €120m (£102.5m).

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