Man Utd, Liverpool ‘lead race’ for £69.5m ‘complete’ star destined for Premier League

Manchester United and Liverpool have converged on Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, who is highly likely to move to the Premier League this summer, according to a report.

Hjulmand has been on Man Utd’s radar ever since Ruben Amorim was in charge at Old Trafford. Amorim is a big fan of the defensive midfielder following their successful spell together at Sporting.

Hjulmand was heavily linked with a transfer last summer, but he reached an agreement to spend one more season at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

That means Sporting will grant the player his wish to join an elite club at the end of the campaign.

CaughtOffside claim Man Utd are still aiming to sign Hjulmand even after the departure of Amorim, and they have entered into a transfer battle with Liverpool.

Man Utd and Liverpool are both ‘targeting’ the Sporting captain and are ‘leading the race to sign him’.

READ: Michael Carrick damned by Man Utd’s inexcusable failure to be ready for Leeds

Interest in ‘complete midfielder’ Hjulmand has been ‘strongest from England’, as numerous Premier League clubs are ‘actively searching for midfield reinforcements’.

English sides also have the finances needed to blow Spanish, German, Italian and French clubs out of the water when it comes to transfer bids.

United see Hjulmand as a solid replacement for Casemiro. The Red Devils view him as a ‘modern midfield anchor’ who combines defensive solidity with reliable passing.

Liverpool ‘admire his versatility and endurance’, which could see them rival any United move.

The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur are showing ‘strong interest’ in the 26-year-old, too. Although, Spurs’ potential bid will depend on whether they remain in the top flight.

READ MORE: Manchester United hit by ‘massive defensive crisis’ as Carragher ‘snubs’ Keane ‘live on air’

Hjulmand’s Sporting contract includes an €80million (£69.5m) release clause, but previous reports have suggested he could be signed for a lower price of around €50m (£43m).

United’s priority this summer is to land an elite Premier League midfielder such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba or Sandro Tonali.

However, they need at least two midfielders to join this summer, which is why a cheaper move for a player such as Hjulmand is also being eyed.

The potential signings of Anderson and Hjulmand would allow United to move on from departing duo Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Liverpool’s need for midfield recruits is not quite as strong, though they are still in the mix for a new defensive midfielder to help Ryan Gravenberch out.

Hjulmand could be a great solution for either United or Liverpool as he has established himself as one of the Primeira Liga’s best midfielders and is ready to make a step up.

The Dane’s presence in the dressing room would also help to bring extra leadership to his next club.

READ NEXT: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick still favourite…for now