Man Utd learn real Arsenal stance on selling Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

A journalist has revealed what is really happening with Myles Lewis-Skelly after Manchester United and Chelsea were linked with surprise moves for the Arsenal star.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign with Arsenal in the 2024-25 season, making 39 appearances across all competitions. He featured a further 36 times last season as Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the finals of both the Champions League and League Cup.

However, Lewis-Skelly was left frustrated with his lack of starts last season, as he was heavily rotated by manager Mikel Arteta.

Man Utd and Chelsea were credited with interest in the 19-year-old in January, and such speculation has resurfaced in recent days.

football.london reported on Monday that the midfielder, who has transitioned into an exciting left-back, has been offered to United and Chelsea after Arsenal spent £75million on Bruno Guimaraes.

Valuations of Lewis-Skelly vary from £45m to over £60m.

READ: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, who specialises in reporting on United, has now revealed what is actually going on.

He writes that Lewis-Skelly’s future depends on Arsenal complying with UEFA’s spending rules, and how many more signings they plan on making this summer.

Arsenal insist they have not offered their academy graduate to any clubs, despite reports claiming that to be the case.

Although, an intermediary did tell United and Chelsea that Lewis-Skelly is available for the right price. Keegan adds that it would take significantly more than £45m to convince Arsenal to sell.

UEFA’s rules operate by calendar year, which means the summer window is the last opportunity for clubs to balance the books by selling players. This has increased the chances of the Gunners selling Lewis-Skelly, even though Arteta views him as a player with elite potential.

Arsenal ideally want to sell their unwanted players first, such as Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson. But the closer Arsenal get to deadline day without agreeing such exits, the likelihood of Lewis-Skelly getting sold rises.

Arsenal plan to keep Man Utd target Myles Lewis-Skelly

Keegan states that United are looking for a new left-back to rival Luke Shaw and are monitoring Lewis-Skelly’s situation as a result.

The Athletic and CaughtOffside have both reported that Arsenal do not intend to sell the England international.

The Athletic report that Lewis-Skelly is ‘unequivocal’ in his desire to stay.

CaughtOffside, meanwhile, have written: ‘It’s been suggested that Chelsea and Man Utd have ‘rejected’ the 19-year-old, but that’s not accurate – you can’t reject a player who isn’t for sale and who isn’t looking for a move.’

READ MORE: Arsenal leapfrog Man Utd in five-year net spend table topped by astonishing £852m Chelsea