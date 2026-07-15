Game over for Man Utd star as exciting Premier League replacement wants move

Manchester United are keen on signing Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest, and his arrival at Old Trafford could push Noussair Mazraoui into the arms of former manager Ruben Amorim, according to a report.

Man Utd took their first step towards landing Williams on July 10, as BBC Sport revealed that they had expressed their interest in the Forest star alongside Newcastle United. Our friends at TEAMtalk reported on Monday that the versatile full-back would rather join Man Utd than Newcastle, as a switch to Old Trafford would particularly appeal to him.

Williams has close ties with Liverpool, having come through their academy, but he would have no issues with joining their rivals Man Utd.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on Williams, though their interest is not as strong as Man Utd and Newcastle’s at this stage.

Man Utd see the 25-year-old as a player capable of providing Diogo Dalot with serious competition for a starting role at right-back, while also filling in on the left side of defence if needed. United are known to be on the hunt for a left-back who can help out Luke Shaw, and capturing Williams could solve that issue.

As per Italian source Sport Mediaset, United are ‘looking for a replacement’ for Mazraoui, with Williams the main target currently in their sights.

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This represents a boost for AC Milan, who are supposedly hoping to reunite Mazraoui with their new boss, Amorim.

Milan have opened talks with Mazraoui’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Should the Rossoneri agree personal terms with Mazraoui and his camp, then they will begin discussions with United before ‘formalising an offer’.

United landing Williams would ‘delight’ Amorim and Milan as it would likely accelerate Mazraoui’s transfer out of Old Trafford.

Milan love the Moroccan’s versatility, seeing him as a player who can operate as a full-back on either side, in central defence and even as a No 6 if required.

Mazraoui could play on the left side for Milan, as Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Pervis Estupinan for €20m (£17m).

Mazraoui is not the first United player tipped to follow Amorim to Italy. Joshua Zirkzee is a striker target for several Serie A clubs, including Milan, while Mason Mount was also linked with a move to San Siro earlier this summer.

The speculation surrounding Mount forced United sources to shut down rumours he will leave, insisting the English midfielder is an important part of Michael Carrick’s plans.

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