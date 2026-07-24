Concrete Man Utd interest in 21y/o striker revealed as €35m bid rejected

Manchester United have entered the race for Germany U21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi, while Roma have had a €35million (£30m) offer for the player snubbed, according to a report.

Much of the speculation surrounding Man Utd has been focused on their midfield pursuits, as they have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans and are now searching for a third midfielder. Manu Kone, Sander Berge, Tyler Adams and Eduardo Camavinga are among their potential targets.

But central midfield is not the only area United aim to improve this summer, as they also plan to give Michael Carrick a new centre-forward who can replace Joshua Zirkzee.

The latter is expected to return to Italy, with Juventus big admirers. Belgian newspaper HLN claims Club Brugge ace Tresoldi is a candidate to replace Zirkzee in Carrick’s squad.

‘Concrete interest’ in Tresoldi is ‘only increasing’, and United have been keen for some time.

‘Manchester United has had its eye on Tresoldi for quite some time,’ it is claimed. ‘A Premier League club, where money is put on the table just a little more easily.

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‘If United decides to go all out for Tresoldi, the Brugge side’s plan will truly be in jeopardy.’

Brugge have decided Tresoldi is ‘not for sale’ this summer and have therefore rejected Roma’s opening €35m proposal.

But if a bidding war between United and Roma starts, and hits far higher figures, then Brugge could be tempted to cash in.

It is important to note that Brugge have already sold Christos Tzolis to Arsenal for €40m (£34m) this summer, which may impact their decision-making over Tresoldi’s future.

The Red Devils are said to be following the 21-year-old’s situation ‘very closely’, believing he can make an instant impact at Old Trafford and also become a regular goalscorer in future years.

United want a striker who can push Benjamin Sesko without affecting the 23-year-old’s development.

Man Utd seeking Sesko cover

Victor Osimhen has been linked, but someone of that calibre would demand guaranteed starts, which would hinder Sesko.

Tresoldi is certainly not the finished article, but he could develop alongside Sesko, helping to future-proof United’s forward line.

However, United fans may want a more experienced striker to join, such as Jean-Philippe Mateta or Dusan Vlahovic.

Eli Junior Kroupi is another No 9 United are considering. He is only 20 but has already proved he can thrive in the Premier League.

Kroupi will be expensive though, as Bournemouth are demanding at least £80m to sell him.

Robert Lewandowski was briefly linked with a bombshell move to Old Trafford, though he has instead joined Chicago Fire in MLS.

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