Manchester United have now made Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali a ‘top target’ and are preparing to launch a huge bid to beat three other clubs to his signature, according to a report.

Man Utd are aiming to sign two central midfielders this summer, and could even land three if their finances allow. The Red Devils need to replace Casemiro in the No 6 role, while they also need a new backup as Manuel Ugarte will be sold.

Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are the main players Man Utd have been linked with as they look to start their midfield revamp with a £70million-plus deal.

Tuttomercatoweb reported last week that INEOS will launch a ‘suitable offer’ for Tonali as they expect Anderson to join Manchester City in a ‘big blow’ to their transfer plans, and fellow Italian source Tutto Juve have now provided an update.

They report that Man Utd have made Tonali their new ‘top target’ after seemingly admitting defeat to City in the pursuit of Anderson.

Michael Carrick’s side are ‘ready to make a massive offer’ that should ‘convince Newcastle to let him go’.

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The report adds: ‘United’s new technical project, led by Michael Carrick, aims to increase quality, intensity, and balance in the central area of ​​the pitch, and Tonali is considered the perfect candidate to lead the midfield of the future.’

Tonali is described as one of Newcastle’s ‘icons’, and Man Utd will therefore need to put ‘significant sums’ on the table to wrestle him away from the Magpies.

Man Utd have previously been tipped to offer around £80m for the Italy star. But that could eventually creep up to £100m in negotiations, the figure Newcastle want before selling.

Man Utd submitting a mega £100m proposal for Tonali might see them beat Arsenal, City and Juventus in the transfer chase.

Arsenal made contact for Tonali in January and remain big admirers, while Juve are on alert as the 26-year-old and his family are keen on returning to Italy.

City moving for Tonali would of course depend on them missing out on Nottingham Forest’s Anderson.

Juve would likely be the player’s ideal destination, however they will struggle to meet his colossal price tag, giving Man Utd a great chance to complete a deal.

Man Utd evaluating midfield targets

United previously cooled their interest in Tonali after deciding other players such as Anderson, Wharton and Baleba would represent better value in the long run.

But Anderson’s price tag, which could rise to £125m, has put them off opening talks with Forest, while Man Utd officials see Wharton as being too similar to Kobbie Mainoo.

That means Man Utd look set to choose between Tonali, Baleba and possibly Aurelien Tchouameni, should Real Madrid warm to the sale of the latter.

Once that big-money signing is in place, Man Utd will search for a second, cheaper midfielder worth around £40m. Atalanta’s Ederson Silva and Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers are two possible options.

It has also been reported that INEOS might splash a further £20m on a third midfielder, with one target being Southampton starlet Shea Charles.

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