Man Utd in dreamland as ‘gentleman’s agreement’ aids spectacular £100m swoop

Manchester United can sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer if the Magpies fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, a report has revealed.

It is shaping up to be a worrying summer for Newcastle, with Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes all picking up interest from top clubs in the Premier League and beyond. Those stars want to be playing in the Champions League every season, but Newcastle look set to drop out of the competition next term.

They currently occupy 12th place in the Premier League and have seven points to make up to catch the top five.

As per the Shields Gazette, Tonali ‘expects to be able to leave’ St James’ Park in the summer if Newcastle finish outside the Champions League places.

There is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place between the midfielder and Newcastle chiefs that will aid his exit.

Newcastle have long seen Tonali as ‘untouchable’ and as a crucial part of their long-term project, but they have seemingly warmed to the idea of a sale.

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Some reports have suggested the Italy international can be signed for £80million, though Newcastle are likely to demand £100m at the start of negotiations.

This update represents great news for Tonali’s suitors, mainly Man Utd, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Man Utd would love to sign Tonali as part of their midfield overhaul this summer. His capture would help to offset the loss of Casemiro.

Arsenal look set to provide Man Utd with strong competition for the 25-year-old. The Gunners spoke with his agents towards the end of the January transfer window.

A mid-season move was always unlikely, but Arsenal may have put themselves in a great position to agree a summer deal.

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Juventus and Inter Milan are both tracking Tonali too, and the player is fond of the idea of going back to Italy.

However, Serie A is way behind the Premier League in terms of spending power, which means Juve and Inter will struggle to even get close to Tonali’s price tag.

Despite Guimaraes and Gordon also being on the radars of Man Utd and Arsenal, Newcastle are only likely to sell one big name this summer.

They aim to challenge for more trophies in the coming years and therefore do not want to decimate their starting eleven.

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