Man Utd told they’ve signed attacking sensation as bizarre Tottenham decision revealed

Manchester United fans can start to get excited about the arrival of Tynan Thompson, as a Tottenham Hotspur analyst has questioned why the north London club let him go.

Thompson is an 18-year-old left winger who began training with Tottenham’s first team in 2025 after making waves in their academy setup. The teenager loves to cut inside from the left flank and shoot on his stronger right foot.

However, United In Focus note that his ability to play with either foot left a big impression on Man Utd scouts, making him a ‘nightmare to defend against’.

Thompson was in deadly form last season, putting up 22 goals and 12 assists in 55 matches for Spurs’ U18s team.

He is also a part of the England youth setup, having played seven times for their U18s outfit.

Thompson reportedly rejected a contract offer from Spurs in January, expressing a desire to relocate with his family.

READ: What would have happened if Jose Mourinho took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United?

On July 20, he joined Man Utd for £4million plus £4m in potential add-ons. Spurs have included a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

Spurs youth expert John Wenham has appeared on the Last Word On Spurs podcast to discuss Thompson’s exit.

“Tynan Thompson wasn’t given a look in at all, he was scoring every week for the U21s,” Wenham said. “Spurs didn’t have a left winger because of injuries and Mikey Moore was at Rangers, Tynan was just completely overlooked.”

When asked if there is a pathway from the academy to Spurs’ senior squad, Wenham replied: “Right now, you’d have to say no.”

If a desire to relocate was Thompson’s main reason for leaving, then there is little Spurs could have done.

But if the forward left in search of senior game time, and he goes on to reach his brilliant potential, then Spurs could end up regretting the fact they sold him.

Thompson is currently training with United U21s, but there is a chance he could play for Michael Carrick’s first team this season.

United have failed to sign a senior left winger this summer, instead deciding to bring Marcus Rashford back into the fold. Few could blame Carrick for wanting to take a closer look at Thompson, given his excellent record last term.

READ MORE: Pre-season Premier League Moods in a chaotic summer where not even Arsenal seem happy