Man Utd make ‘contact’ as sensational £112m double Serie A swoop ramps up – reports

Manchester United are interested in signing both Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito and Atalanta midfielder Ederson Silva, with reports providing the latest on both stars.

Man Utd are preparing to sign two new central midfielders this summer, alongside a new left winger and left-back. The Red Devils could also enter the market for a new centre-forward to replace Joshua Zirkzee.

United need a No 9 who can provide Benjamin Sesko with better competition for a starting role up front, and Esposito has emerged as a potential option.

According to CaughtOffside, United have joined Arsenal in making ‘initial contact’ with Inter over Esposito’s potential availability.

The two Premier League giants have been alerted to the Italian’s sky-high potential, as he is only 20 years old but is already emerging as an important attacker for Inter.

United and Arsenal are ‘showing interest’ in Esposito, though Inter do not want to sell this summer.

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Inter view the player as a ‘key part of their future plans’ and aim to tie him down to a new contract.

Nevertheless, the report states that United and Arsenal will ‘continue to monitor’ Esposito in case there is an opportunity to strike.

If the five-cap Italy international were to decide against penning fresh terms with Inter, then a move to the Premier League would become more likely.

L’Interista have previously claimed Inter will demand a huge €100million (£86m) before selling Esposito.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, United are also in the frame to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

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INEOS have identified the 26-year-old as a potential successor for Casemiro, though they will face competition from Atletico Madrid for him.

While Esposito will be very difficult to land, Ederson looks set to be on the move this summer.

His Atalanta contract expires in June 2027 and he has no intention of renewing, forcing the Serie A club to consider offers.

Ederson was previously valued at €70m (£60.5m), but he is now available for a bargain fee of €30m (£26m).

United have been linked with the Brazilian on multiple occasions over the past 12-18 months, and this summer appears to be their best opportunity yet to snare him.

Ederson is not United’s main midfield target, as players such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are higher up on their shortlist.

However, those Premier League stars will be very expensive to sign. If United find they are low on cash during the summer transfer scramble, they could do a lot worse than Ederson.

Returning to Esposito, reports last week suggested that Arsenal have distanced themselves from a potential deal, seemingly making United his main Premier League suitors.

Although, INEOS should consider landing a more experienced striker to help Sesko out, such as Dusan Vlahovic or Serhou Guirassy.

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