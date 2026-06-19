Man Utd eye £130m superstar striker with Lewandowski also on ‘five-man shortlist’

Michael Carrick has got the Red Devils job on a permanent basis.

Manchester United are planning to make a big striker signing this summer, and Victor Osimhen and Robert Lewandowski are among five players on their radar, a report has claimed.

Man Utd have successfully offloaded Rasmus Hojlund, as the Danish centre-forward has joined loan club Napoli permanently for £38million. United also aim to sell Joshua Zirkzee, and any money gained will increase their transfer budget as INEOS plot to snare a new No 9 who can help out Benjamin Sesko.

United invested a huge £74m on Sesko in August 2025, and he netted 11 goals in 30 appearances during his debut season at Old Trafford.

However, head coach Michael Carrick wants a new striker to join this summer to provide Sesko with extra competition and cover.

Ideally, United would like a proven goalscorer who would not stunt Sesko’s long-term development.

As per CaughtOffside, Osimhen, Lewandowski, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dusan Vlahovic and Eli Junior Kroupi are the five strikers on United’s ‘shortlist’.

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Osimhen is ‘viewed as the dream target’, as he is at the peak of his powers and has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

But landing Osimhen would blow a large portion of United’s budget, as Galatasaray want a huge €150m (£130m) to sell the Nigerian.

United are also considering a ‘surprise’ move for legendary Polish goalscorer Lewandowski, who is a free agent after leaving Barcelona.

Lewandowski may be 37 years old, but he remains lethal in front of goal when fit.

Vlahovic, like Lewandowski, will be available on a free transfer this summer, as Juventus have failed to tie him down to a new contract.

Vlahovic, Kroupi among Man Utd options

Kroupi is viewed as a potential ‘long-term investment’ as he is just 19 but has exploded onto the scene at Bournemouth.

Out of all those options, Mateta seems the best fit if United do not want to impact Sesko’s development.

Mateta can provide Premier League experience without demanding guaranteed starts, as Osimhen, Lewandowski and Vlahovic would.

However, INEOS choosing Mateta over Osimhen would disappoint their outspoken former defender, Rio Ferdinand.

The pundit said in July 2025: “I’m like a broken record. If anyone listens to my podcast, I’ve said Osimhen for a while now.

“He’s a centre-forward, he’s experienced, he knows how to score goals at the top level. I’ve seen today that Galatasaray have put a £50m bid in.

“I mean, £50m to get a top-class striker, one of the top strikers in the world, is absolute peanuts in today’s market.

“I’ll be disappointed if he goes to Galatasaray for that type of money when Man United are crying out for a No. 9.”

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