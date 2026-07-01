Man Utd pick top winger target from four-man shortlist as dazzling £50m deal eyed

Manchester United have made West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville their main target at left wing, though the transfer will depend on Marcus Rashford’s situation, according to a report.

Man Utd are looking to capitalise on West Ham’s relegation to the Championship by keeping some of their best players in the Premier League. The Red Devils pushed hard to land central midfielder Mateus Fernandes, only to miss out on an £85million deal to Tottenham Hotspur.

Central midfield remains a priority position for United to improve, and they are now targeting players such Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni following Fernandes’ decision.

But Michael Carrick also needs a new option at left wing, as United are light in the area.

Sky Sports state that Summerville, Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille) and Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) are all on United’s radar.

Out of those options, Summerville is now viewed as a ‘top’ and ‘leading’ target.

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The 24-year-old may have had an underwhelming season at club level, but his exciting displays for the Netherlands at the World Cup exit ‘impressed’ United recruitment staff.

Summerville is now due to return to England to resolve his future, and United could soon enter talks over a potential deal.

West Ham value the attacker at £50m. He will therefore be cheaper than Rogers and Ndiaye, who will cost at least £80m and £70m respectively.

United see 21-year-old Fernandez-Pardo as an exciting player for the future, but Summerville is currently higher up on their shortlist.

Although, Sky Sports add that any move for Summerville is dependent on Rashford potentially leaving Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford open to Man Utd return

Rashford has warmed to the idea of returning to the United squad as Carrick has replaced Ruben Amorim as first-team head coach.

Rashford shone on loan at Barcelona, but they have let their £26m option to buy expire. Barca would like to re-sign the England star on another loan deal, whereas United would prefer to sell him to bring in extra transfer funds.

Rashford’s priority in recent months has been to rejoin the Catalan giants. As time goes on, however, he is edging closer to representing United once again.

Fabrizio Romano said yesterday: “There has been a direct contact between Marcus Rashford camp and Manchester United.

“So, Man Utd, after welcoming back Marcus Rashford, because Barcelona didn’t activate the buy option clause they had in the loan deal negotiated in June 2025, the player returns to Man Utd, and after taking some time – there were rumours about Tottenham, but this story is not advancing.

“The reality is that as of today, in terms of negotiations with other clubs, the situation is quiet.

“Barcelona don’t exclude the possibility to bring back Marcus Rashford on loan, but Man Utd don’t want to accept a loan.

“And, so now, what’s happening in the direct contact taking place in the last 24 hours between Marcus Rashford camp and Manchester United, both parties open doors to restarting the process to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into Manchester United squad.

“And that’s an important update because Manchester United informed Marcus Rashford that they would be happy to welcome him back to training, part of the Michael Carrick squad.

“And Marcus Rashford, from what I understand, didn’t close doors to this.”

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