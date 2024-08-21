Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has reportedly put Marcus Rashford’s name forward as alternative to Nico Williams.

The Catalans are desperately searching for a new left winger put have been snubbed by top target Williams after the Spain international decided to remain with Athletic Bilbao for at least another season.

Barcelona wanted to add Williams to their team after the 22-year-old impressed at Euro 2024 with Spain, as they did with Dani Olmo, and were taken aback when the winger opted to stay put.

That’s led them to consider other targets, with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz said to be high on their agenda, along with AC Milan star Rafael Leao, but a report in Spain claims ‘Joan Laporta’s great dream, faces a complicated reality’.

‘Although the Barcelona president has spared no effort in trying to convince AC Milan, the signing of the Portuguese seems to be almost a chimera. The high cost and importance of Leao in the scheme of the Rossonero team make his arrival at Barça practically impossible.’

Flick has therefore ‘proposed’ Rashford as an alternative, who he ‘believes could make a quality leap to the Barcelona attack’.

The German boss has ‘always admired’ Rashford and sporting director Deco ‘has received Flick’s suggestion with interest’. Not everyone at the club is convinced though; the report adds:

‘Although Rashford is a big name and could fit into Barça’s style of play, there are doubts about his performance in the Spanish league and, above all, about whether his signing is really feasible at this time. In addition, the operation would not be cheap, and Barça continues to face economic limitations that complicate any large-scale movement.’

Federico Chiesa is ‘another option that’s gained strength’ and would be a more affordable signing than Rashford, who would cost similar to Leao, with Juventus reportedly wanting just £13m for the Italy international.

‘Flick has made clear his preference for Rashford’ but Laporta ‘has the difficult task of balancing the coach’s desires with the financial reality of the club’.

‘The next few hours will be decisive to know if Barca throws itself for Rashford’, the report adds.

Rashford endured a difficult season in 2023/2024, scoring just eight goals having managed 30 the season before, and he once again looked like a player lacking confidence in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, scuffing a big chance with the score goalless.

But manager Erik ten Hag insisted after the game that there is no issue with confidence and was “very pleased” with what he saw from the England international in that game.

“No, I think he was several times in very good positions, I am very pleased he is getting in those positions,” he said.

“Keep going and keep getting in those positions and he will score goals.”