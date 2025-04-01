Man Utd transfer now ‘a matter of time’ as Red Devils ‘take a giant step’ to replacing starter

Andre Onana could be replaced by Mike Maignan in the summer.

It’s now a ‘matter of time’ before Man Utd sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to replace Andre Onana, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League so far with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November but things have got worse under the Portuguese head coach as the players struggle to adapt to his playing style, philosophy and tactics.

Man Utd still have hope of qualifying for Europe through the Europa League with the Red Devils set to be awarded a place in the Champions League if they can reach the final and win it.

With rumours that the Red Devils could have to sell before they buy players this summer, an unexpected qualification for the Champions League could make a huge difference to their spending plans.

One player they have been heavily linked with is AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan and now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Man Utd have ‘taken a giant step in signing’ the Frenchman.

Maignan has become the Red Devils’ ‘top priority for strengthening’ their goalkeeping department as they work to ‘replace’ Onana.

Onana has found it particularly hard to impress Man Utd boss Amorim with the Cameroon international making a number of mistakes in recent months.

Previous reports have stated that Amorim wants the Man Utd goalkeeper out of the club in the summer to make way for a new number one.

On the Red Devils’ interest in Maignan, the report in Spain adds: