According to reports, Manchester United are now ‘more likely’ to sign Lewis Hall, with Newcastle United fans told to “be worried”.

In this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow.

But only around half of their summer business is likely done because they are expected to sign another midfielder, left-back, winger and/or striker before this window closes.

Left-back is arguably a more pressing concern than other positions because they would be foolish to rely on injury-prone Luke Shaw for a full season when they are competing in several competitions.

And Newcastle standout Hall has emerged as a candidate to be Shaw’s long-term replacement at Man Utd.

READ: Man Utd make ‘call’ for new striker as another ‘world-class player’ is offered to Red Devils



Newcastle are enduring another troublesome summer window, having already lost Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Eddie Howe.

Hall and Bruno Guimaraes could also leave amid interest from Man Utd and Arsenal, while it has been suggested that these players may be more likely to move elsewhere following Howe’s departure from St James’ Park.

On Friday afternoon, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed that Hall is on Man Utd’s radar.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Manchester United have made checks on Lewis Hall as they assess left-back options, as previously reported on @talkSPORT.

‘Not a new target, as Manchester United have been tracking the Newcastle left-back for some time, but no club-to-club contact yet.

‘Newcastle would still like Hall to sign fresh terms, while the player will seek clarity over his role under new manager Matthias Jaissle.’

READ MORE: Man Utd under threat as Bayern Munich want Benjamin Sesko and Harry Kane together

Lewis Hall is now “more likely” to sign for Manchester United

Another report on Friday claimed Newcastle’s response to Man Utd is that Hall is not for sale this summer, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes he is now “more likely” to leave St James’ Park.

Crook said on talkSPORT: “That interest has been there for a while.

“I was told even before England named their World Cup squad that he would be open to a move to Man United.

“Now that Eddie Howe has left the club, I think that makes the transfer more likely.”

He added: “I’d be worried if I was a Newcastle fan.”

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that a ‘hefty bid’ from the Red Devils is ‘imminent’ for Hall becuase director of football Jason Wilcox is ‘driving’ this transfer.

The report explained:

‘Indeed, we understand that technical director Jason Wilcox remains the driving force behind United’s interest, having long admired Hall’s ability to operate as both a traditional full-back and an inverted defender. ‘While United know negotiations will not be straightforward, they are prepared to make a concerted effort to secure the £60m-rated England international before the transfer window closes.’

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