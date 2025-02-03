Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has been told he “might as well leave for Exeter” this month if the Red Devils complete a late deal for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta has scored six goals in his last five games, including a brace in the 2-0 win over United on Sunday, and Paul Merson believes the 27-year-old would thrive at Old Trafford if given the chance.

Ruben Amorim opted to play Kobbie Mainoo as his central striker in that game, ahead of natural centre-forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have been in rotten form under the Portuguese coach.

The France international joined Palace from Mainz in January 2021 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent for around £10m a year later.

He’s got 42 goals in 134 appearances for the Eagles, which isn’t a record to write home about, but 26 of those goals have come in the 41 games he’s played under Oliver Glasner.

That excellent form has reportedly led Palace to set a lofty £42m asking price for Mateta, to ward off potential suitors.

“Man United should get Mateta, that’s what they need,” Merson told Sky Sports on transfer deadline day.

“He’s a strong lad up front, playing at the top of his game, he leads the line, scoring goals now. He runs and works his socks off harder than anyone you know.

“But they won’t because he plays for Palace. And everyone would go: ‘what are you buying him for?’

“But he’s 100 times better than anyone Man Utd have in the front line. Not Amad, he’s a young kid – but he’s much better than Hojlund and Zirkzee at the moment.

“And Man Utd are playing Mainoo up front. If you’re one of those two centre forwards, I would say: I might as well go out on loan and play for Exeter this month.”

Despite being critical of Hojlund – who joined from Atalanta for £64m in the summer of 2023 – Merson expressed his sympathy for the striker.

“I like Hojlund, he’s a young lad,” Merson added. “He will get into it – but the club is too big for him at the moment.

“He makes good runs, he gets in positions, snatches at the moment. but he’s a young kid. But you’re only as good as the people providing you, and the people behind him aren’t good.

“[Erling] Haaland is a brilliant scorer, but he won’t get 60 goals at Rochdale. He’s got unbelievable talent behind him, De Bruyne and all that.

“But you can see Haaland is drying up because they’re bringing other players in now – Savinho and Marmoush from Frankfurt.

“They’re more dribbly players. He hasn’t got the De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva’s putting the ball on a six pence, they’re playing further back.

“So I feel for Hojlund in that way. But if I was Manchester United, for the next couple of years, I’d get Mateta and get people around him.”