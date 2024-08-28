According to reports, Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs ‘considering’ a move to sign Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market this summer. So far this summer, they have spent around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

After completing these deals, Man Utd’s focus switched back to landing a new centre-midfielder and PSG star Manuel Ugarte has always been their top target this summer.

PSG’s high asking price forced Man Utd to consider cheaper alternatives, but the Premier League giants have benefitted from holding their nerve as the French outfit have reduced their demands and a deal should be finalised within the next couple of days. A report has revealed a ‘key’ detail ‘unlocked’ the transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd will push for a sixth summer signing after landing Ugarte, but it has been suggested that they could sign another new forward.

The arrival of Zirkzee provided a boost as the inexperienced Rasmus Hojlund was often their only striker to choose from last season.

But with Hojlund out injured and Zirkzee ramping up his match fitness after featuring at Euro 2024, Bruno Fernandes has been used as a makeshift forward in recent matches.

The Red Devils have been linked with Calvert-Lewin in recent weeks as his future at Everton is in doubt.

The England international is in the final year of his contract and Everton could be open to cashing in if they receive a suitable offer before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Injuries have plagued the 27-year-old in recent years but he made 38 appearances across all competitions last season. He grabbed eight goals and three assists for Everton.

The Toffees beat League Two side Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night to advance in the Carabao Cup but they have endured a miserable start to the Premier League season and they could lose Calvert-Lewin in the coming days.

A report from Football Insider provides a ‘significant update’, with ‘Man UnitedUtd and Newcastle among the clubs considering a late swoop for contract rebel Calvert-Lewin’.

