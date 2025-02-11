Man Utd have been told that a permanent deal is a “possibility” for Antony after the Brazilian made a good start to his time at Real Betis.

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £85m in 2022, played 407 minutes in all competitions this season over 14 appearances, three of which were in the starting XI.

His time in the team slightly improved following the arrival of Amorim as manager but it was understood that the new Man Utd head coach is unlikely to stand in the way of his exit from Old Trafford.

Antony eventually sealed a loan move away from Man Utd in January with the Red Devils allowing him to complete a temporary move to Spanish side Real Betis.

The Brazilian was MVP on his debut for Betis in the 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao last Sunday and was once again picked out as the top performer in his new club’s 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Antony opened the scoring in the 10th minute, controlling the ball in the box with his right foot before manoeuvring his body to clip the ball delightfully into the far corner with his left.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were two goals up at half-time thanks to a goal from defender Diego Llorente, but they collapsed after the break, conceding three goals without reply, with Williot Swedberg scoring Celta’s winner with three minutes remaining.

And Man Utd loanee Antony felt confident enough to tear into his team-mates after the match with the Brazil international in disbelief that Betis didn’t get anything out of the match.

Antony told DAZN: “It’s very difficult to understand that we lost this match. We started very well, we went 2-0 up but we have to change our mentality. We scored two goals, but we have to be focused throughout the match, the 90 minutes. We have to work to be better.”

He went onto emphasis the need for a shift in mindset, Antony added: “We have to change our mentality. We have to start well and finish well. We have to work hard, look at what we are not doing well in order to get the three points in the next game.”

And now Real Betis chief Ramon Alarcon has revealed that he spoke to Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada during the week and the former suggested a permanent deal could be on the cards at the end of the season.

When asked if Betis could keep Antony long term, Alarcon told Cadena Ser’s Radio Sevilla: “I think so.

“The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”