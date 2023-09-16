Man Utd transfer ‘plan’ revealed with ‘new contract’ their priority after Ten Hag snubbed ‘many players’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks Manchester United “will potentially consider a new winger” during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils are in a tough position at the moment as they are short of options on the flanks.

Antony is currently unavailable for selection as the winger has returned to Brazil in an attempt to clear his name after he was accused of conflicting physical abuse on his ex-girlfriend.

Man Utd are also without Jadon Sancho following the England international’s fallout with Erik ten Hag.

The winger was omitted from United’s squad for their 3-1 loss against Arsenal before the international break. Ten Hag claimed this was down to his poor performances in training but Sancho later took to social media to claim that he has been made to be a “scapegoat”.

Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Man Utd first-team and Ten Hag admitted during his press conference on Friday that he “doesn’t know” whether he will play for the Premier League giants again.

Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. I am sitting here. Tomorrow we have a big game, we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that.”

He added: “I don’t think about that. I think about tomorrow [United’s game vs Brighton]. I think about the way the team has to progress. I have a lot to consider to make the right decisions.”

READ MORE: Big Weekend… Everton v Arsenal, Man Utd, Lucas Paqueta, Eddie Howe, Milan derby



Romano has now suggested that Man Utd could “consider” signing a new winger “in January” but this will depend on Antony and Sancho.

The transfer guru has also pointed out that United’s current priority is to “continue negotiating with Facundo Pellistri over a new contract”.

“Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that he has no idea when Antony will be available for selection again at Man United, whilst Jadon Sancho is not training with the first team at present,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I can say that Man United have made their decision regarding the wingers in their squad as many players have been offered to the club. The idea at the club is to continue with their current squad but they plan to continue negotiating with Facundo Pellistri over a new contract.

“Once that is done, Man United will potentially consider a new winger in January if the scenario regarding both Antony and Sancho doesn’t change between now and then. Let’s wait and see.”

READ MORE: Sancho to accept Man Utd exit with shock PL side ‘identified’ as next club; City ‘all out’ for Barca starlet

